MONTOURSVILLE — Warrior Run, on the road, went toe to toe with the sixth-ranked Class 3A team in the state and gave more than a few of the Montoursville faithful reason to worry before the Warriors rallied late to take a 28-7 Heartland Athletic Conference-II victory at Memorial Stadium.
While the Defenders failed to mount much offense, it was their defense that stymied the Warriors much of the game.
For its part, Montoursville used a couple of big plays to pull away after struggling much of the first half to do anything against the stout Defenders defense.
With the win, Montoursville improved to 4-0, 1-0 HAC-II. Warrior Run fell to 2-2, 1-2 HAC-II.
A raucous Montoursville crowd went silent when the high-powered Warriors offense found no traction and went into the second quarter scoreless against Warrrior Run.
Super soph Rocco Pulizzi broke the ice with 7:23 left in the first half when he scampered 35 yards for a touchdown, bringing the home crowd to its feet. Colin Gorini’s PAT made it 7-0.
The Warriors then made a statement with a 93-yard drive for a score in just two minutes as the second-quarter clock ticked toward halftime. A Pulizzi 21-yard run and a Hunter Shearer connection with Dylan Moll for a 45-yard pass and catch were the big plays of the drive. CJ Signor eventually waltzed in from three yards out. Ian Plankenhorn’s PAT made it 14-0 at the half.
Warrior Run would kill the momentum quickly, though, as Riley Daubert hauled in the kick and scamper 94 yards to open the second half. Logan Witmer’s PAT made it 14-7.
Montoursville’s ground game began to gain some momentum in the second half. Jacob Reeder scored on a 51-yard romp down the left sideline and Signor found the end zone again with 1:43 left in the game to push the score to 28-7.
Warrior Run managed just 85 yards on the ground and nearly 50 through the air. Its defense shined, though. David Gearhart, Jackson Welliver, Pete Reasner, Ahmahd Keyes, Daubert and Nathan Michael all had solid games.
Pulizzi led the Warriors offense, rushing 10 times for 127 yards and the score.
Montoursville is at Danville next week while Warrior Run hits the road again to battle Mifflinburg.
Montoursville 28, Warrior Run 7
at Montoursville
Warrior Run 0 0 7 0 — 7 Montoursville 0 14 0 14 — 28 Scoring 2nd quarter Mont — Rocco Pulizzi 35R, Colin Gorini PAT, 7-0, 7:23 Mont — CJ Signor 3R, Ian Plankenhorn PAT, 14-0, 31.6
3rd quarter
WR — Riley Daubert 94 kick return, Logan Witmer PAT, 14-7, 11:46
4th quarter
Mont — Jacob Reeder 51R, Plankenhorn PAT, 21-7, 8:54 Mont — Signor 3R, Plankenhorn PAT, 28-7, 1:43 WR Mont 1st downs 6 15 Rushes-yds 27-85 29-225 Passing yds 40 124 Passing 8-19-1 7-18-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-yds 6-30 6-58 Individuals Rushing: WR:
Denver Beachel 18-65; Pete Reasner 2-6; David Gearhart 4-18; Remington Corderman 1-1; Team 2(-5). Montoursville:
Rocoo Pulizzi 10-127, TD; Jacob Reeder 7-69, TD; Dylan Moll 2-4; CJ Signor 4-23, TD; Logan Ott 3-9; Hunter Shearer 1-2; Team 2(-9).
Passing: WR: Corderman 7-17-1, 36 yds, Denver Beachel 1-2-0, 4 yds. Montoursville:
Shearer 7-15-1, 124 yds.
Receiving: WR: Riley Daubert 2-9; Ahmahd Keyes 2-17; Nathan Michael 4-15. Montoursville:
Signor 3-31; Reeder 1-20; Zachary Schmalhofer 1-2; Cameron Wood 1-0; Dillon Young 1-18.
INTs: WR: Daubert. Montoursville: Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.