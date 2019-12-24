Boys basketball
Warrior Run 70
Line Mountain 49
TURBOTVILLE — Denver Beachel, powered by five treys, poured in 19 and Kade Anzulavich and Ahmahd Keyes added 17 apiece as the Defenders cruised to the non-league win Monday.
Tyler Bradley tallied 19 for Line Mountain (1-7) while Riley Young added 13.
Warrior Run (2-3) is back in action Friday at Milton.
Warrior Run 70, Line Mountain 49
Line Mtn 12 6 11 20 — 49
WarriorRun 19 17 20 14 — 70
Line Mountain (1-7)
Tyler Bradley 7 5-9 19; Brent Barwick 1 0-0 3; Riley Young 5 2-3 13; Rhett Klinger 2 0-1 4; Cameren Hunsberger 2 4-6 9; Maverick Bradlgan 0 1-4 1; Jace Hackenburg 0 0-0 0; Caden Lahr 0 0-0 0; Colton Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-24 49.
3-point goals: Barwick, Young, Hunsberger.
Warrior Run (2-3)
Denver Beachel 7 0-0 19; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 4 0-0 9; Coltln Pentycofe 0 2-2 2; Ahmahd Keyes 8 1-1 17; Kade Anzulavich 7 1-3 17; Tyler Pick 2 0-0 4; Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 0 0-0 0; Nassir Berry 0 0-0 0; Ethan Hartman 0 0-0 0; Nathan Axtman 0 0-0 0; Cain Walter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 4-8 70.
3-point goals: Beachel 5, Anzulavich 2, Hogan.
Mount Carmel 69
Mifflinburg 57
MIFFLINBURG — Dylan Doebler tallied 13 and teammates Seth Kline and Dante Colon each scored 11, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Tornadoes topped the Wildcats in non-league action Monday in Mifflinburg.
Mike Ballchik scored 21 for Mount Carmel, Brock Evert added 17 and Tommy Reisinger tallied 11.
The Wildcats (0-4) are back in action Friday at the Penns Valley Tournament.
Mount Carmel 69, Miffiinburg 57
Monday at Mifflinburg
MountCarmel 28 15 8 18 — 69
Miffiinburg 18 8 13 18 — 57
Mount Carmel (7-1)
Mike Ballchik 6 5-6 21; Garrett Tlmco 21-3 5; Brock Evert 6 2-2 17; Dylan Pupo 3 0-0 6; Gabe Klembara 3 0-0 6; Tommy Reisinger 4 3-9 11; Milewski 1 0-0 3; Nate Long 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 11-2069.
3-point goals: Ballchik 4, Evert 2, Milewski.
Miffiinburg (0-4)
Dylan Doebler 5 1-2 13; Seth Kline 4 0-0 11; Dante Colon 5 1-3 11; Cameron Griffith 5 0-0 12; Jake Younger 5 0-0 10; Rylee Stahl 0 0--0 0. Totals 24 2-5 57.
3-point goals: Kline 3, Doebler 2, Griffith 2.
