WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College announced this week a group of 58 incoming players, the largest for the program in 11 years.
The Warriors welcome five all-state players in the group, with two earning the honors on offense, one on defense and two on special teams. Quarterback Naji Campbell (North Plainfield, N.J./North Plainfield) was a Third Team All-Group 3 utility selection and offensive lineman Riley Craft (Coopersburg/Southern Lehigh) was a First Team Class 5A offensive lineman as selected by Pa. Football News. Defensive lineman Aydan Thomas (Frenchtown, N.J./Delaware Valley Regional) was a Third Team All-Group 2 defensive lineman. In the kicking game, Sam Nason (Columbia, Md./Wilde Lake) was a honorable mention all-state selection from Baltimore Sports & Life and Ian Plankenhorn (Montoursville/Montoursville Area) earned Class 3A all-state honors from the Pa. Football Writers and Second Team All-State honors from Pa. Football News.
In total, the incoming class features 11 offensive linemen, nine wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end and three quarterbacks. On the defensive side, the team welcomes eight linemen, 13 defensive backs and eight linebackers. Three kickers are also included in the mix.
Several local players are included in the class.
The Warriors finished 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the MAC in 2019, as the team produced eight All-MAC selections and one all-region pick.
Locals included in the class:
Mason Breed, RB, 5-11, 235, Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area
A four-year letterwinner as a running back and linebacker at Mifflinburg Area … posted 1,600 yards in his career with 21 touchdowns … ran for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns on 160 carries as a senior to earn first-team all-league honors … added 183 career tackles, 20.0 for loss and five sacks ... notched 63 tackles, five for loss as a junior to earn second-team all-league honors and 78 tackles, 10 for loss and four sacks as a sophomore ... also earned two letters in lacrosse ... named to District 4 All-Star Game South squad ... also earned one letter in track and field as a thrower, finishing 11th in the district in shot put with a heave of 40-2 as a sophomore.
Gary DeGroat, DB, 5-11, 190, Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area
A four-year letterwinner as a quarterback and defensive back at Mifflinburg Area … a three-year starter at quarterback … tossed for 2,877 yards and 17 touchdowns in career, completing 268-of-540 attempts ... also ran for 988 yards and 17 scores ... completed 55-of-98 passing for 552 yards and three touchdowns and ran 63 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, earning honorable mention all-league honors ... posted 76 career tackles on defense, five for loss, and picked off seven passes ... had 17 tackles, two for loss, and two interceptions and a forced fumble as a senior, earning second-team all-league honors ... named to District 4 All-Star Game South squad ... also earned two letters in lacrosse as a midfielder.
Alex Hans, OL, 6-0, 235, Montgomery, Pa./Montgomery Area
A four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman at Montgomery Area … a first-team all-league and second-team all-area pick on the offensive line as a senior ... a first-team all-league selection as a junior ... selected to the North roster for the District 4 North-South All-Star Game … also earned one letter on the basketball team.
Eli Holler, LB, 6-3, 200, Williamsport/Loyalsock Township (Monroe College)
Did not see game action in one year at Monroe College (NJCAA) … A four-year letterwinner as a linebacker and tight end at Loyalsock Township … posted 119 tackles in career, 11.0 for loss … had 92 stops, eight for loss, and a sack as a senior, earning second-team all-area honors.
Ian Plankenhorn, K, 5-11, 150, Montoursville/Montoursville Area
A one-year letterwinner as a kicker at Montoursville Area … an all-state and all-area selection as a senior after going 8-for-8 on field goals and 33-of-33 on extra-point attempts as a senior … earned Second Team All-State honors from Pa Football News and was also on the Pa. Football Writers’ all-state list … hit four 40-yard field goals, including a district-best 47-yarder … named to North squad for the District 4 North-South All-Star game ... earned two letters in track and field, specializing in the hurdles ... finished 12th in 110-meter hurdles at district championship as a junior (17.31) ... a three-year letterwinner on the soccer team ... also earned three honorable mention all-area honors as a midfielder, defender and goalkeeper.
Payton Pursel, DL, 6-3, 240, Catawissa/Southern Columbia Area (Kutztown)
Redshirted in one year at Kutztown University ... a three-year letterwinner as a defensive lineman and tight end at Southern Columbia Area … helped team to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior, three district titles and three eastern region titles ... posted 43 tackles and two sacks defensively as a senior ... rushed 12 times for 36 yards and a score as a junior ... a member of the South Team for the 2018 District 4 North-South All-Star Game … earned one letter as a thrower in track and field and a pitcher in baseball.
Hunter Shearer, QB, 6-0, 190, Montoursville/Montoursville Area
A four-year letterwinner as a quarterback at Montoursville Area … a three-year starter at quarterback … completed 321-of-570 passing for 4,818 career yards ... tossed 53 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions and had a 99.9 passing efficiency ... completed 97-of-161 passing for 1,521 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior, leading team to a district title ... completed 140-of-227 passing for 2,241 yards and a school-record 30 touchdowns as a junior, posting a 121.3 passing efficiency rating and earning first-team all-league and all-area honors, helping team to a district title ... selected to play on the North Team in the District 4 North/South All-Star Game ... earned three letters with basketball team ... averaged team-high 12.1 points while leading team to second round of state tournament and second district title in three years ... also earned two letters as a baseball player … served as team’s closer, notching three saves as a junior ... helped team to state semifinals as a sophomore.
Coleman Witherite, DB, 5-9, 180, Lewisburg/Lewisburg Area (Luzerne County C.C.)
Attended Luzerne County Community College for one semester ... a three-year letterwinner as a running back and defensive back at Lewisburg Area … earned second-team all-league honors as a defensive back as a senior … also earned three letters as a guard in basketball … earned second-team all-league and all-area honors as a senior ... a member of area’s all-defensive team as a junior.
