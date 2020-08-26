Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ Miami 14 11 .560 ½ Philadelphia 11 14 .440 3½ New York 12 16 .429 4 Washington 11 16 .407 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 18 11 .621 _ St. Louis 10 9 .526 3 Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4½ Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6½ Pittsburgh 7 18 .280 9
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _ San Diego 18 13 .581 4 Colorado 15 15 .500 6½ San Francisco 15 16 .484 7 Arizona 13 18 .419 9
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 8, Washington 3 Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1 Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0 Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2 Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Seattle 8, San Diego 3 Colorado 5, Arizona 4 San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 20 11 .645 _ New York 16 9 .640 1 Toronto 14 14 .500 4½ Baltimore 14 15 .483 5 Boston 10 20 .333 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 11 .645 _ Chicago 18 12 .600 1½ Cleveland 18 12 .600 1½ Detroit 12 16 .429 6½ Kansas City 12 18 .400 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 21 10 .677 _ Houston 17 14 .548 4 Seattle 12 19 .387 9 Texas 11 18 .379 9 Los Angeles 10 22 .313 11½
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2 Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2 Boston 9, Toronto 7 Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1 Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Angels 12, Houston 5, 7 innings, 2nd game Oakland 10, Texas 3 Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4 Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Brewer 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m. Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m. Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½ Indiana 5 9 .357 4½ Washington 4 9 .308 5 Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½ New York 2 12 .143 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½ Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1 Minnesota 9 4 .692 2 Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½ Dallas 5 10 .333 7
Tuesday’s Games
New York 101, Chicago 99 Las Vegas 96, Dallas 92 Seattle 87, Indiana 74
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(6)N.Y. Islanders 1, (1)Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon x-Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m. x-Monday, Aug. 31: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 0 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD x-Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2 Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7 Philadelphia 3 1 3 12 8 7 Montreal 3 2 1 10 10 8 New York 3 3 1 10 6 8 New England 2 1 4 10 6 5 Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5 Orlando City 2 2 2 8 9 8 Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11 Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12 D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9 New York City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7 Nashville SC 1 3 1 4 2 5 Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 0 15 17 11 Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4 Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8 Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10 Los Angeles FC 2 1 3 9 15 12 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13 Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16 FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, August 25
New England 2, D.C. United 1 Philadelphia 1, New York 0 Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0 Montreal 2, Vancouver 0 Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2
Wednesday, August 26
Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m. Friday, August 28 Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 8 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 30
Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 1 Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 5
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 6
