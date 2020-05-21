LEWISBURG – Once again this year all 27 of Bucknell varsity athletics teams have exceeded the NCAA’s academic performance standards. Using the Academic Progress Rate (APR) formula that tracks student-athlete eligibility and retention, every Bison team easily surpassed the NCAA’s benchmark of a 930 score, and nine Bucknell programs have perfect 1,000 marks.
Last week it was announced that Bucknell Athletics received 10 NCAA APR Public Recognition Awards. On Tuesday, the NCAA followed up with the release of team-by-team APR data.
The APR is a formula created 15 years ago, and it is used by the NCAA to measure teams’ academic performance. Scores under 930 could result in certain NCAA-imposed penalties, including loss of scholarships and ineligibility for postseason play.
Under the APR system, a student-athlete can be awarded two points per semester — one for remaining academically eligible throughout the semester and another for being retained for the next term. Team percentages are then calculated to determine its APR.
The latest APR data represents a four-year average for the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. The NCAA evaluates programs based on a four-year rolling average.
According to the latest round of data, nine of 25 Bison teams (indoor and outdoor track & field are considered one sport in the formula) have perfect 1,000 scores in the four-year average. Those programs are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and women’s tennis.
Thirteen other Bison teams scored in the 980s or above.
The Bison women’s basketball team captured the Patriot League title this season while maintaining a perfect score of 1,000. Men’s basketball is one of just 12 programs in the nation with a perfect 1,000.
The national average for all sports is 983, which matches the all-time high for the third year in a row.
