Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 21 .580 _
Miami 25 22 .532 2½
Philadelphia 24 24 .500 4
New York 22 27 .449 6½
Washington 18 29 .383 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 30 20 .600 _
Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5½
St. Louis 22 23 .489 5½
Milwaukee 23 26 .469 6½
Pittsburgh 14 34 .292 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 _
San Diego 32 19 .627 3½
San Francisco 24 24 .500 10
Colorado 22 26 .458 12
Arizona 19 31 .380 16
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday's Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 31 18 .633 _
New York 28 21 .571 3
Toronto 26 22 .542 4½
Baltimore 22 27 .449 9
Boston 18 32 .360 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 17 .653 _
Minnesota 31 20 .608 2
Cleveland 26 23 .531 6
Detroit 21 27 .438 10½
Kansas City 21 29 .420 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 19 .620 _
Houston 24 25 .490 6½
Seattle 22 27 .449 8½
Los Angeles 20 30 .400 11
Texas 18 31 .367 12½
Wednesday's Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 1, Boston 0
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers vs. Denver
Friday, Sept. 18: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
WNBA
Playoff glance
SINGLE ELIMINATION GAMES
Tuesday, September 15: Connecticut 94, Chicago 81
Tuesday, September 15: Phoenix 85, Washington 84
Thursday, September 17: Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 17: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, September 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2
Wednesday, September 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Friday, September 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3
Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Tuesday, September 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT
x-Thursday, September 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, September 19: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas 4, Vegas 1
Sunday, September 6: Dallas 1, Vegas 0
Tuesday, September 8: Vegas 3, Dallas 0
Thursday, September 10: Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT
Saturday, September 12: Dallas 2, Vegas 1
Monday, September 14: Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT
Transactions
BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended St. Louis manager Mike Shildt for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for actions that contributed to inciting the benches-clearing incident during a Sept. 15 game against Milwaukee.
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Lance McCullers from 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled INF Erick Mejia and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to alternate training site. Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELA — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Optioned INF Matt Thaiss to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated C Alex Avila abd RHP Jake Odorizzi fron 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak and 2B Travis Blankenhorn to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site. Activated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL. Signed C Wynston Sawyer to a major league contract and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred LHP James Paxton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Teoscar Hernandez from 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Hector Perez and Jacob Waguespack from alternate training site. Placed OF Derek Fisher and RHP Ken Giles on 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jasseel De La Cruz to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz and INF/OF Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the IL. Placed OF Joc Pederson on the family medical emergency list. Activated RHP Joe Kelly.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Josh Lindblom on the bereavement list. Recalled LHP Eric Lauer and RHP Justin Topa from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Connor Brogdon and OF Mickey Moniak from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jake Arrieta and OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Johan Oviedo from the IL. Recalled INF Max Schrock and RHP Junion Fernandez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt and OF Lane Thomas to alternate training site. Designated LHP Rob Kaminsky for assignment. Named OF Justin Williams 29th man for today's doubleheader.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Abraham Almonte to alternate training site. Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Cairo Santos on the active roster. Waived TE Eric Saubert.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Torry McTyer to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Montrel Meander on the active roster. Waived/injured T Alex Taylor.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CD De'Vante Bausby on the active roster. Signed OLB Isaiah Irving to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Chris Jones to the active roster from practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Ryan Pope and DL Billy Winn to the practice squad. Released DL Daylon Mack from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Marlon Mack on the IR. Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk from the practice squad. Signed QB Jake Dolegala and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster. Signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract. Placed CB Richard Sherman on the IR. Signed CB Brian Allen and CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris Jr. on the practice squad IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the active roster.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DE Ryan Bee.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC F Lucas Cavallini an undisclosed amount for a violation of the leagues policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent as well as his failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card during a Sept. 13 match against Montreal Impact. Suspended Montreal Impact M Emanuel Maciel for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for serious foul play against an opponent during a Sept. 13 match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Patrice Croci as vice president of marketing.
USL Championship
USL — Suspended United FC F Michael Gamble and G Ben Lundgard for one game following their red cards for violent conduct and two cautionable offenses, respectively, during a Sept. 12 match against Philadelphia Union II. Suspended Birmingham Legion FC M Anderson Asiedu for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against Charlotte Independence. Suspended Charlotte D Joel Johnson for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against Birmingham Legion FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC M Jose Hernandez for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against FC Tulsa. Suspended Sacramento Republic FC M Rodrigo Lopez for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 9 match against Orange County FC. Suspended LA Galaxy II M Alejandro Alvarado Jr. for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 9 match against San Diego Loyal SC. Suspended Orlando City B's D Franklin Carabali for one games following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against Fort Lauderdale FC.
U.S. Soccer Federation
WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM — Named Philip Poole goalkeeper coach.
