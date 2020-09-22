Junior High football
Milton 37, Shikellamy 14
at Milton
Milton rushing: Chris Doyle 4-43, TD; Izayah Minium 5-60, TD; Lucas Ditty 3-42, 3TDs, Chase Knarr 1-8; Heyden Patterson 2-22; Monty Fisher 4-43. Milton defense: Doyle 7 tackles, 4 TFL; Quacey Wilt 4 tackles; Ditty, Minium, Patterson, Lane Strawser, Dominic Lytle, 3 tackles each; Lytle TFL; Ditty 2 recovered fumbles, Strawswer recovered fumble. Milto is at Central Mountain Thursday.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45 New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46 Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53 Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36 Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59 Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43 Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36 Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas 34, New Orleans 24
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 22 .593 _ Miami 28 26 .519 4 Philadelphia 27 27 .500 5 New York 24 30 .444 8 Washington 21 32 .396 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 32 22 .593 _ St. Louis 26 25 .510 4½ Cincinnati 28 27 .509 4½ Milwaukee 26 27 .491 5½ Pittsburgh 15 39 .278 17
West Division
W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 _ z-San Diego 34 20 .630 4 San Francisco 26 27 .491 11½ Colorado 24 29 .453 13½ Arizona 20 34 .370 18 z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3 Washington 5, Philadelphia 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0 Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 5, Miami 4 Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1 Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 _ z-New York 31 23 .574 4½ Toronto 28 26 .519 7½ Baltimore 23 31 .426 12½ Boston 20 34 .370 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Chicago 34 20 .630 _ z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 1½ Cleveland 30 24 .556 4 Detroit 22 30 .423 11 Kansas City 22 32 .407 12
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Oakland 33 20 .623 _ Houston 27 27 .500 6½ Seattle 24 30 .444 9½ Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10 Texas 19 35 .352 14½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5 Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1 Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106 Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
