Junior High football

Milton 37, Shikellamy 14

at Milton

Milton rushing: Chris Doyle 4-43, TD; Izayah Minium 5-60, TD; Lucas Ditty 3-42, 3TDs, Chase Knarr 1-8; Heyden Patterson 2-22; Monty Fisher 4-43. Milton defense: Doyle 7 tackles, 4 TFL; Quacey Wilt 4 tackles; Ditty, Minium, Patterson, Lane Strawser, Dominic Lytle, 3 tackles each; Lytle TFL; Ditty 2 recovered fumbles, Strawswer recovered fumble. Milto is at Central Mountain Thursday.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45 New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46 Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53 Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36 Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59 Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43 Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 36 64

South

W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36 Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas 34, New Orleans 24

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 22 .593 _ Miami 28 26 .519 4 Philadelphia 27 27 .500 5 New York 24 30 .444 8 Washington 21 32 .396 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 32 22 .593 _ St. Louis 26 25 .510 4½ Cincinnati 28 27 .509 4½ Milwaukee 26 27 .491 5½ Pittsburgh 15 39 .278 17

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 _ z-San Diego 34 20 .630 4 San Francisco 26 27 .491 11½ Colorado 24 29 .453 13½ Arizona 20 34 .370 18 z-clinched playoff berth

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3 Washington 5, Philadelphia 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0 Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 5, Miami 4 Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1 Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 _ z-New York 31 23 .574 4½ Toronto 28 26 .519 7½ Baltimore 23 31 .426 12½ Boston 20 34 .370 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Chicago 34 20 .630 _ z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 1½ Cleveland 30 24 .556 4 Detroit 22 30 .423 11 Kansas City 22 32 .407 12

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Oakland 33 20 .623 _ Houston 27 27 .500 6½ Seattle 24 30 .444 9½ Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10 Texas 19 35 .352 14½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5 Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1 Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106 Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 2, Denver 0 Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114 Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

WNBA

Playoff glance All games played at Bradenton, Fla. First Round (Single Elimination) Tuesday, Sept. 15 (7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81 (5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84 Second Round (Single Elimination) Thursday, Sept. 17 (4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79 (7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59 Semifinals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) (7)Connecticut 1, (1)Las Vegas 0 Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m. (2)Seattle vs. (4)Minnesota Sunday, Sept. 20: Minnesota vs. Seattle, ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Game Four, 1 or 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m. Finals (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) TBD vs. TBD Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Tampa Bay 1, Dallas 1 Saturday, September 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1 Monday, September 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2 Wednesday, September 23: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. Friday, September 25: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 26: Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Monday, September 28: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, September 30: Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Cody Carroll has cleared outright waivers and will remain assigned to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to alternate training site. Activated RF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Matt Shoemaker from the IL. Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 18. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 18. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 2B Ildemaro Vargas on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 20. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from alternate training site. Placed 3B Nolan Arenado on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 20. Released RHP Wade Davis. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF Joc Pederson from the family medical emergency list. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett and RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Recalled CF Guillermo Heredia from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer outright on waivers from Baltimore. Recalled OF Jared Oliva from alternate training site. Placed OF Jason Martin on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Yacksel Rios to the 45-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Activated RF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment. Optioned LF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Justin Smoak for assignment. Activated OF Alex Dickerson from the paternity list. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the IL. Optioned OF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to the alternate training site. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Paolo Espino from alternate training site. Placed RHPs Aaron Barrett and James Bourque on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Seth Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Maxx Williams on the IR. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Dre’Mont Jones and WR Courtland Sutton on the IR. CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Marqui Christian after he was reinstated from suspension by the NFL. Signed DB Marqui Christian to the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed G Alex Redmond to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Josh Nurse to the practice squad. Released RB Craig Reynolds. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Anthony Barr on the IR. Waived DB Nathan Meadors. Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Mazzi Wilkins. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chester Rogers, DB Breon Borders and DB Greg Mabin to the practice squad. Released DL Kobe Smith, DB Picasso Nelson and DB Maurice Smith from the practice squad.

