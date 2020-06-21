SELINSGROVE — Jeff Rine, of Danville, won the sixth Selinsgrove Speedway Late Model National Open of his career on Saturday night, pocketing $4,000 for the win but only after coming out on top of a battle with Rick Eckert and Gregg Satterlee.
In the limited late model main, Andrew Yoder, of Middleburg, scored for the second time this season by passing Troy Miller for the win while Brad Mitch scored the roadrunner feature event.
Rine started second in the Late Model Open with Satterlee, of Rochester Mills, on the pole and Eckert, of York, lining up third.
Rine beat Satterlee in to the turns when the green flag unfurled but before the pace could get settled a caution flag appeared with just five laps away.
The ensuing 23 laps would run nonstop with Rine entering the rear of the field on lap 15 as Satterlee kept pace with him in and out of traffic.
By lap 22, Rine was using all the racetrack to get by cars and Satterlee was close to his rear bumper as Eckert began working the middle lanes in turns three and four.
And while Eckert was making that lane work, Satterleee began firing his tires low off of the second turn, allowing him to rocket up on Rine as the pair entered the third corner.
Both Satterlee and Eckert were racing each other and stalking the leader, poised to made advances when another caution flag unfurled on lap 28, breaking up the intense battle at the front while also taking lapped traffic out of the equation.
The restart saw Eckert pounce on Satterlee for second and Eckert brushed across Satterlee’s nose for the spot as the pair crossed the finish line on lap 31.
Eckert then ran up on Rine but with two to go he jumped the cushion upon entering the first turn, surrendering vital distance to Rine that he could not reclaim before the checkers.
Already the winningest driver in the history of the Late Model Open entering the event, Rine scored his unprecedented sixth Open victory by .527 seconds over Eckert.
It was also the 110th victory for Rine at the oval where he owns 12 track titles but it was his first speedway win of the season.
Satterlee was third followed by Jason Covert and Andy Haus.
Sixth through 10th went to Dylan Yoder, Coleby Frye, Bryan Bernheisel, Jim Yoder and Gene Knaub.
Heats went to Satterlee, Rine and Eckert with Jim Yoder taking the consolation race.
Fast time was set by Hayes Mattern with a lap of 19.523 seconds.
Andrew Yoder took the victory in the 20-lap limited late model by 1.919 seconds over Troy Miller, Todd Snook, Jared Fulkroad and Devin Hart.
The win was the fourth of Yoder’s career at the track and his second in a row this season.
Sixth through 10th went to Casey Steinhoff, Trent Brenneman, Ryan Zook, Devin Frey and JR Toner.
Heats went to Hart, Yoder and Troy Miller.
Brad Mitch won his first roadrunner main of the year by besting Jake Jones after the two battled for the top spot.
It was Mitch’s 26th career win at the oval, tying him with Bob Bussey on the track all-time roadrunner win list in second spot.
Jones rode home second followed by Will Brunson, Tom Underwood and Johnny Palm.
Twin heats went to Jones and Mitch.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results
Super late models, 35 laps: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 2) 0 Rick Eckert 3) 22S Gregg Satterlee 4) 72 Jason Covert 5) 76 Andy Haus 6) 24 Dylan Yoder 7) F1 Coleby Frye 8) 119B Bryan Bernheisel 9) 27 Jim Yoder 10) 1 Gene Knaub 11) 22 Brett Schadel 12) 31 Jim Bernheisel 13) 14Z Dave Brouse Jr. 14) 48 Colton Flinner 15) 3 Tim Wilson 16) 61 Ken Trevitz 17) 10 Dave Stamm 18) 7J Chad Julius 19) 63 Nathan Long 20) 0G DeShawn Gingrich 21) 94 Jason Miller 22) 33K Kyle Knapp 23) 9 Hayes Mattern 24) 74 Randy Christine 25) 11 Kirk Baker
DNQ: Ernie Millon, Scott Flickinger, Kody Lyter, Shaun Jones
Limited late models, 20 laps: 1) 2 Andrew Yoder 2) 115 Troy Miller 3) 23 Todd Snook 4) 12K Jared Fulkroad 5) 33K Devin Hart 6) 22 Casey Steinhoff 7) 33 Trent Brenneman 8) 28Z Ryan Zook 9) 62 Devin Frey 10) 11T JR Toner 11) 57 Mike Smith 12) 7 Jason Davis 13) 68R Kevin Probst 14) 89 John Schoch 15) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 16) 20 Joe Lusk 17) 10M Brad Mitch 18) 56R Doug Ishler 19) 21M Matt Murphy 20) 11B Jake Buck 21) 7K Kenny Yoder 22) 32 Ethan Beasom 23) 115S Shaun Miller 24) 79 Chase Bowsman
Roadrunner, 12 laps: 1) 70J Brad Mitch 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 8 Will Brunson 4) 12 Tom Underwood 5) 8 Johnny Palm 6) 11 Keith Bissinger 7) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 8) 15 Dustin Snook 9) 28 Miranda Minium 10) 33 Curtis Lawton 11) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 12) 56 Bill Cooper 13) 0 Kevin Dobson 14) 60 Jimmy Kessler 15) 1 Smith Cope 16) 17 Jim Farley
