BLOOMSBURG — Head coach Bernie Empie of the Bloomsburg University men’s and women’s cross country and track & field programs announced that 25 student-athletes on the women’s side will be joining the Husky pack this fall.
The recruiting class:
• Madison Baudille comes to Bloomsburg from Babylon High School in Babylon, N.Y. A New York State Championship qualifier in the shot put, Madison also contributes the unique high school background of having competed in the weight throw.
• Sydney Beaverson joins the Huskies from Red Lion High School. A dual threat in the sprints and jumps, Sydney’s range from the long jump to the 400-meter dash will prove a versatile addition.
• Hanna Brosius, from Camp Hill High School, leaped onto the pole vaulting scene during her junior year. With only two seasons under her belt, it is exciting to consider Hanna’s promising upside.
• Bailey Corrigan comes to Bloomsburg from Palmyra High School. A league championship medalist in the high jump, Bailey will be a member of the Husky jumps squad.
• Alyssa Dalmagro, from Slippery Rock Area High School, will join the throws group this fall. She is a District 10 medalist in both the discus and the shot put.
• Brianna Dumond of Tamaqua Area High School will join the program as a member of both the cross country and track & field teams. Brianna’s 800-meter speed paired with her cross country success will make her a factor across a wide range of running events.
• Yamilet Ferrufino comes to Bloomsburg from Liberty High School in Bethlehem. Yamilet is an accomplished hurdler who appeared at the PIAA State Championships in the 300-meter hurdles last spring. She will be an instant contributor to our sprints/hurdles group.
• Caroline (Carly) Fogal hails from Northwestern Lehigh High School in New Tripoli. She will contribute to the jumps group having seen both league and district-level success in the long, triple, and high jumps.
• Robyn Franke, from Northampton Area High School, graduated from high school in 2018 after primarily competing as a hurdler. Since then, Robyn has developed a passion for distance running and will join the cross country/distance group this fall.
• Angela Gesualdi comes to BU from Conwell-Egan High School in Fairless Hills. She contributes a diverse event background as she is a multiple-time league and district medalist across the sprints, hurdles, and jumps disciplines.
• Allison Hartwyk transfers to Bloomsburg from Wilmington University (Del.) after graduating from Kingsway High School in Woolwich Township, N.J., in 2018. A long sprinter/mid-distance runner, she offers a broad range of ability and collegiate running experience to the Huskies.
• Faith Herndon joins the Huskies from Fleetwood Area High School. Having already posted a PSAC qualifying mark in the long jump as a high school sophomore, she offers a promising future as part of the jumps group at Bloomsburg.
• Shannon Kelly hails from Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster. She had a break-through senior cross country season, culminating with her representation at the PIAA State Championships. She went on to record personal bests in four different track events this past indoor season.
• Kayla Kinney, of Parkland High School in Allentown, will be a member of both the cross country and track & field teams for the Huskies. With only two seasons of cross country and one season of track & field in her repertoire, she shows great promise as part of the distance group at Bloomsburg.
• Alexia Kirk, from Pennridge High School in Perkasie, will join the Huskies as part of the sprints/hurdles group. A league championship medalist in the 300-meter hurdles out of District I, she also offers a background in the sprints/relays as she transitions to her collegiate role.
• Julia Magee comes to Bloomsburg from Central Bucks High School South in Warrington. Primarily a long hurdler, Julia also comes from a background of running cross country, and will participate in both cross country and track & field for the Huskies.
• Lauryn Male, from Pen Argyl Area High School, is a District 11 champion and PIAA state qualifier in the long jump. A multiple-time district medalist in the 100-meter dash as well as the long jump, Male will come into college as a dual threat on the track and on the runway.
• Jhaniyah Newton-Ridgeway joins the Huskies’ family from West Chester Rustin High School in West Chester. Jhaniyah is a league medalist and District I qualifier in the 200-meter dash. She will contribute her 60-400-meter range as she joins the sprint squad at Bloomsburg.
•Emily Peet comes from Wallenpaupack High School in Hawley. A javelin specialist who has only been throwing for one season, Emily looks to contribute her raw talent to the throws group.
• Kelley Selheimer comes to Bloomsburg from North Penn High School in Lansdale. In a stellar senior cross country season, Kelley placed second overall in her league championship race and went on to represent North Penn at the District I Championships. Kelley will also contribute her middle distance speed on the track.
• Melissa Sicinski comes from Pennridge High School in Perkasie. Her development in the sprints throughout her high school career should carry over into the collegiate ranks. Having dropped nearly six seconds over one lap from her freshman to junior year, Melissa will be a key contributor in the 400-meter dash.
• Jessica Teleguz joins the Husky family from Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster. Tleguz is a pole vault specialist who has shown significant growth in the event throughout her high school career.
• Sammi Tighe, from Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J., will be a part of both the cross country and track & field teams at Bloomsburg. An NJSIAA Sectionals medalist and Groups qualifier in the 3200-meter run, Tighe also offers a range of running experience from the 800-meter to the 5K.
• Gabrielle Wetzel comes to Bloomsburg from Manchester Township High School in New Jersey. A Sectionals Championship qualifier in each of her seasons of both cross country and track & field, Wetzel is a Sectionals South podium finisher in the 800-meter run.
• Kendra Yeboah transfers to Bloomsburg from Stevenson University after graduating from Parkland High School in Allentown, in 2019. Kendra was a District 11 medalist in the shot put out of high school, and finished just one place outside of scoring in the weight throw at her first collegiate championship.
