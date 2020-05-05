LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University men’s soccer team recently held its year-end awards banquet. In untraditional fashion, it was held virtually on Zoom. Still, more than 60-plus attended the banquet, including LHU President Robert Pignatello and members of the athletic administration.
Head coach Patrick Long and the program celebrated a number of individual awards from the 2019 season, which included individual All-Conference, All-Region and All-American accolades. Long also honored the team’s many academic successes, as well as the Bald Eagles’ graduating senior class, which included honorary team member Logan Myers.
Another highlight of the night included the team’s award winners. The awards were voted on by players and coaching staff.
Lock Haven men’s soccer team award winners
Herrmann “Coaches” Award – Brand Brackbill
Newcomer of the Year – Andrea DiSomma
Most Improved Player – Ivo Klaric
Team MVP – Andrea DiSomma
The Bald Eagles finished the 2019 season at 10-8 overall. LHU capped the season on a four-match win streak and the 10-win season marked Lock Haven’s most wins in a single-season since 2011. The play of freshman Andrea DiSomma highlighted the year. DiSomma, the 2019 PSAC East Freshman of the Year, was one of four All-Conference players. DiSomma was also named an All-American, and that honor put an exclamation point on his season and the fall 2019 campaign for LHU men’s soccer.
