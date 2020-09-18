Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 29 21 .580 _ Miami 25 23 .521 3 Philadelphia 24 25 .490 4½ New York 23 27 .460 6 Washington 18 29 .383 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 30 20 .600 _ Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5½ St. Louis 22 24 .478 6 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 6½ Pittsburgh 15 34 .306 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 36 15 .706 _ San Diego 32 19 .627 4 San Francisco 25 24 .510 10 Colorado 22 27 .449 13 Arizona 19 32 .373 17 z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3 L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3 San Francisco 6, Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6 L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m. Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 _ New York 29 21 .580 3½ Toronto 26 23 .531 6 Baltimore 22 29 .431 11 Boston 19 32 .373 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Chicago 33 17 .660 _ Minnesota 31 21 .596 3 Cleveland 27 23 .540 6 Detroit 21 28 .429 11½ Kansas City 21 29 .420 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 31 19 .620 _ Houston 25 25 .500 6 Seattle 22 28 .440 9 Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½ Texas 18 32 .360 13 z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3 San Francisco 6, Seattle 4 Houston 2, Texas 1 Cleveland 10, Detroit 3 N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

At Edmonton, Alberta

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2)Tampa Bay 4, (6)N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, Sept. 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT WESTERN CONFERENCE (3)Dallas 4, (1)Las Vegas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, Sept. 10: Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT Saturday, Sept. 12: Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1 Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas 3 Las Vegas 2, OT STANLEY CUP FINALS (Best-of-7) At Edmonton, Alberta Tampa Bay vs. Dallas Saturday, Sept. 19: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28: x-Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30: x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 0 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver Friday, Sept. 18: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Teams/Dates & Times TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment. Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Branden Kline to alternate training site. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned non-roster 2B Nick Yorke to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer on 45-day IL and removed from player pool. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site. Optioned INF Danny Mendick to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Matt Brash from San Diego to complete Taylor Williams trade. Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Wilmer Font from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP T.J. Zeuch from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Perezto alternate training site. Added OF Josh Palacios to the taxi squad. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Max Fried from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco fron alternate training site. Optioned OF Sam Hilliard to alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Cole Tucker on 7-day concussion IL. Recalled INF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated INF/OF Brock Holt from the paternity list. Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL. Frontier League JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Cameron Audferheide, RHP Trevor Charpie and 3B Brylie Ware. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Joe Campagna and RHP Max Tannenbaum. Declined the 2021 options on OF Rashad Brown, INF Ray Hernandez, INF Chase Slone, and C Chase Smartt. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Curtis Riley from Pittsburgh. Placed S Jalen Thompson on IR. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cam Lewis and added to active roster. Signed DT Brandin Bryant and LB Deon Lacey to practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Assigned DT Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson to active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to active roster from practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DB Dallin Leavitt to practice squad. Released DB Jordan Brown from practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka to practice squad. Placed G Pat Elflein on IR. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Lance Lenoir from practice squad. Signed DT Demarcus Christmas. TENNESSEE TITANS — Assigned DB Picasso Nelson, WR Cody Hollister and DB Maurice Smith to the practice squad. WASHINGTON — Signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and WR Jeff Badet to practice squad. Waived WR Shelton Gibson and TE Hale Hentges. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Bill Armstrong to general manager. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Janne Kuokkanen to Oulun Karpat (Liiga). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Manny Malhotra as assistant coach. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Brian Pinho to a two-year contract. American Hockey League ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Named Adam Mair and Mike Webber to serve as assistant coaches. OCCER Major League Soccer MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired G Adrian Zendejas from Nashville SC for a 2021 fourth round draft pick and an undisclosed amount. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Brad Smith. COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE — Named Letty Hernandez to assistant athletic director for academics. VANDERBILT — Named Marques Webb as assistant women’s basketball coach.

