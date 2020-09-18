Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 29 21 .580 _ Miami 25 23 .521 3 Philadelphia 24 25 .490 4½ New York 23 27 .460 6 Washington 18 29 .383 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 30 20 .600 _ Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5½ St. Louis 22 24 .478 6 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 6½ Pittsburgh 15 34 .306 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 36 15 .706 _ San Diego 32 19 .627 4 San Francisco 25 24 .510 10 Colorado 22 27 .449 13 Arizona 19 32 .373 17 z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3 L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3 San Francisco 6, Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6 L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m. Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 _ New York 29 21 .580 3½ Toronto 26 23 .531 6 Baltimore 22 29 .431 11 Boston 19 32 .373 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Chicago 33 17 .660 _ Minnesota 31 21 .596 3 Cleveland 27 23 .540 6 Detroit 21 28 .429 11½ Kansas City 21 29 .420 12
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 31 19 .620 _ Houston 25 25 .500 6 Seattle 22 28 .440 9 Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½ Texas 18 32 .360 13 z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3 San Francisco 6, Seattle 4 Houston 2, Texas 1 Cleveland 10, Detroit 3 N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
At Edmonton, Alberta
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(2)Tampa Bay 4, (6)N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, Sept. 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT WESTERN CONFERENCE (3)Dallas 4, (1)Las Vegas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, Sept. 10: Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT Saturday, Sept. 12: Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1 Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas 3 Las Vegas 2, OT STANLEY CUP FINALS (Best-of-7) At Edmonton, Alberta Tampa Bay vs. Dallas Saturday, Sept. 19: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28: x-Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30: x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 0 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.