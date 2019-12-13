One of the best things about being an outdoor writer is the number of interesting people my wife Karen and I have had a chance to meet. A few weeks ago, two of these folks, Janice and Gary Cavanaugh of Gillett, Pa., invited Karen and I to join them at the PA Game Commission’s check station on the opening day of the firearms season for elk, held on Nov. 4. The check station, which is set up at the Elk Country Visitor Center, allows those in attendance to view not only harvested animals, but also to see how closely the herd’s overall health is monitored by game commission biologists.
Though frequent visitors to the elk range, this would be our first visit during the elk hunting season, and as it turned out we couldn’t have had a better couple of guides for the event as Janice proved to be the “official-unofficial” record keeper for the public, supplying information to not only visitors to the event but also to outdoor writers looking to double check their information on animals such as their size and weight. The Cavanaughs and their friends receive no payment for doing this, they simply enjoy nature and wish to see it properly managed for future generations to experience.
Properly managed, the hunting of elk not only helps to protect the growing herd by eliminating certain problem animals causing conflict with farmers, but it also allows biologists to check animals for disease such as brain worm and Chronic Wasting Disease. This tightly monitored hunt is a great source of information for ensuring the continued health of Pennsylvania’s elk herd as well as a huge shot in the arm for the area’s economy that relies heavily on tourism.
Once again, I’d like to thank the Cavanaughs as well as the many other interesting folks we spoke to during the event. This may have been our first visit during the hunt, but it certainly won’t be our last.
