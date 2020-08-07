Local golf
Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton
Retirees League standings
American Conference
Place Won Lost 1 Shellenberger — Steinbach 15 9 T2 Fama — Rupert 14.5 9.5 T2 Lawver — Meckley 14.5 9.5 T4 D Allen — Fritzges 13.5 10.5 T4 J Hans — Hockenbrock 13.5 10.5 6 R Allen — Klein 12.5 11.5 T7 Bower — McRoberts 12 12 T7 Neuer — Neuer 12 12 T7 Babcock — Houseknecht 12 12 T10 Batman — Callenberger 11.5 12.5 T10 Houser — Mausteller 11.5 12.5 12 Day — Roth 10.5 13.5 13 Neuhard — Reynolds 8.5 15.5 14 Frey — Troutman 6.5 17.5
National Conference
1 Strosser — Talhelm 16.5 7.5 T2 R Fisher — Zimmerman 16 8 T2 Aunkst — Bachman 16 8 4 Knouse — Z Fisher 14.5 9.5 5 Dooris — Harris 13.5 11.5 6 Rupert — Temple 12 12 7 Boatman — Laidacker 11.5 12.5 8 Knarr — Ryan 10.5 13.5 T9 LaRoche — Latsha 9.5 14.5 T9 Andrews — Peterman 9.5 14.5 11 D Hans — Moser 7.5 16.5 12 Dupes — Scampone 7 17 Major League Baseball
National League
East Division W L Pct GB Miami 6 1 .857 _ Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½ Washington 4 5 .444 3 Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3 New York 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 3 .769 _ Milwaukee 5 5 .500 3½ St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5 Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7
West Division
W L Pct GB Colorado 9 3 .750 _ Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½ San Diego 7 6 .538 2½ San Francisco 6 8 .429 4 Arizona 5 8 .385 4½
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5 Colorado 6, San Francisco 4 Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0 Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 Atlanta 4, Toronto 3 Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2 Arizona 5, Houston 4 Miami 8, Baltimore 7 Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 9 3 .750 _ Baltimore 5 7 .417 4 Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4 Toronto 4 6 .400 4 Boston 4 8 .333 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 3 .769 _ Cleveland 8 6 .571 2½ Chicago 7 6 .538 3 Detroit 5 5 .500 3½ Kansas City 4 10 .286 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 9 4 .692 _ Houston 6 6 .500 2½ Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4 Seattle 5 9 .357 4½ Texas 3 8 .273 5
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5 Oakland 6, Texas 4 L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1 Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0 Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 Atlanta 4, Toronto 3 Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2 Arizona 5, Houston 4 Miami 8, Baltimore 7 Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m. Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 9:05 p.m. Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 9:10 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 1st game Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Toronto 49 18 .731 — x-Boston 45 23 .662 4½ x-Philadelphia 41 27 .603 8½ Brooklyn 32 36 .471 17½ New York 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Miami 43 26 .623 — Orlando 32 37 .464 11 Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 Washington 24 44 .353 18½ Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 — x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13 Chicago 22 43 .338 31 Detroit 20 46 .303 33½ Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Houston 43 25 .632 — x-Dallas 41 30 .577 3½ Memphis 32 37 .464 11½ San Antonio 29 38 .433 13½ New Orleans 29 39 .426 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Denver 45 24 .652 — x-Utah 43 25 .632 1½ x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 2 Portland 32 38 .457 13½ Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 51 17 .750 — x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5 Phoenix 30 39 .435 21½ Sacramento 29 39 .426 22 Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento 140, New Orleans 125 Phoenix 114, Indiana 99 Milwaukee 130, Miami 116 L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111 Portland 125, Denver 115 Houston 113, L.A. Lakers 97
Friday’s Games
Utah at San Antonio, 1 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m. Sacramento at Brooklyn, 5 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 1 p.m. Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m. Memphis at Toronto, 2 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 3 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 6:30 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 4 2 .667 — Washington 3 2 .600 ½ Indiana 2 3 .400 1½ Atlanta 2 4 .333 2 Connecticut 1 5 .167 3 New York 0 5 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 5 1 .833 — Minnesota 4 1 .800 ½ Phoenix 4 2 .667 1 Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1½ Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1½ Dallas 2 4 .333 3 Thursday’s Games Seattle 93, Atlanta 92 Connecticut 91, Dallas 68 Phoenix 96, Chicago 86 Friday’s Games Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. Saturday’s Games Atlanta at Dallas, 12 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m. Chicago at Connecticut, 5 p.m. Sunday’s Games Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m. Las Vegas at New York, 5 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
EAST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
Toronto
N.Y. Rangers 0, Carolina 3
Saturday, Aug. 1: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Monday, Aug. 3: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1 Florida 1, N.Y. Islanders 2
Saturday, Aug. 1: N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders 4, Florida 2 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Friday, Aug. 7: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon x-Sunday, Aug. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD
Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT Monday, Aug. 3: Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 1 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3 Friday, Aug. 7: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD
Columbus 2, Toronto 1
Sunday, Aug. 2: Columbus 2, Toronto 0 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Toronto 3, Columbus 0 Thursday, Aug. 6: Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT Friday, Aug. 7: Columbus vs Toronto, 8 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD
ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Philadelphia 4, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2, SO Wednesday, Aug. 5: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 Thursday, Aug. 6: Philadelphia 3, Washington 1 Saturday, Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD Sunday, Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WEST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
Edmonton
Chicago 2, Edmonton 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Chicago 6, Edmonton 4 Monday, Aug. 3: Edmonton 6, Chicago 3 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Chicago 4, Edmonton 3 Friday, Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 6:45 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2 Thursday, Aug. 6: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0
Arizona 2, Nashville 1
Sunday, Aug. 2: Arizona 4, Nashville 3 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Nashville 4, Arizona 2 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Arizona 4, Nashville 1 Friday, Aug. 7: Arizona vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD
Minnesota 1, Vancouver 2
Sunday, Aug. 2: Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3 Thursday, Aug. 6: Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0 Friday, Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 10:45 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD
ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Colorado 2, St. Louis 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Las Vegas 5, Dallas 3 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Colorado 4, Dallas 0 Thursday, Aug. 6: Las Vegas 6, St. Louis 4 Saturday, Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD Sunday, Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD (x-if necessary)
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF D.J. Stewart to alternate training site. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 5. Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to alternate training site. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Delino DeShields from 10-day IL. Optioned OFs Greg Allen and Daniel Johnson to alternate training site. Designated 3B Christian Arroyo for assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer outright to alternate training site. Mercer refused assingment and elected free agency. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Bryan Abreu and INF Jack Mayfield to alternate training site. Placed LHP Kent Emanuel on the restricted list. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett, C Meibrys Viloria and 2B Erick Mejia to alternate training site. Activated RHP Brad Keller from 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B Matt Thaiss and RHP Jose Rodriguez to alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Aaron Whitefield to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Tropeano from alternate training site. Optioned 3B Miguel Andujar, 2B Thairo Estrada and RHP Nick Nelson to the alternate training site. Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian and OF Seth Brown to alternate site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Jose Marmolejos and REP Bryan Shaw to alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Brian O’Grady and RHP Ryan Thompson to alternate training site. Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 3. Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from aternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino and RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal and RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site. Placed RHP Trent Thornton on the 10-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to alternate training site. Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka and LHP Chris Rusin to alternate training site. Activated LHP Will Smith fron 10-day IL. Designated OF Scott Schebler for assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Rex Brothers and LHP Justin Steele to alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Josh VanMeter and RHP Tejay Antone to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Designated LHP Brooks Raley for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned IF Josh Fuentes and RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek and 2B Zach McKinstry to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Josh D. Smith and RHP Brian Moran to alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Ryon Healy and RHP J.P Feyereisen to alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Enyel De Los Santos to alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Reggie McClain from the paternity list. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia and 3B Jose Osuna to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez and OF Steven Dugger to alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque to alternate training site. Designated Emillio Bonifacio for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived S Garrett Taylor. Signed G Brian Winters. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on reserve/opt-out. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DE Maxx Crosby and RB Rod Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR Malcolm Perry and DE Zach Sieler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Javaris Davis. Placed DT Raekwon Davis, DL Benito Jones, S Brandon Jones, G Solomon Kindley, DE Shaq Lawson and WR Kirk Merritt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Armon Watts, waived WR Bralon Addison. NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of 2020 NFL season. Waived LB Dominque Ross. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Branden Jackson. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RBs Raymond Calais and Aca’Cedric Ware from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Aca’Cedric Ware and DB M.J. Stewart. Placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
