HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — Sam Greenawalt, a pro motocross rider whose parents were from Lewisburg, began racing motorbikes at age 5.
Greenawalt, now 26, competes in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events on a tour which will take him all over the country. He spoke from the site of Loretta Lynn’s II National, the latest stop on the circuit.
Greenawalt competes on dirt tracks with rough riding, jumps and muddy stretches. Greenawalt’s machine, a Yamaha, features a 450cc engine, the standard for that class of bike. He said true enjoyment comes from racing against some of the best riders in the world.
Motorsports have generally seen fewer limitations than other sports during the current pandemic.
“This year it was a little bit limited, obviously,” Greenawalt said. “But luckily we are doing it.”
Limited numbers of spectators were permitted in some states.
“It depends on the state,” Greenawalt said. “Some states of course, are competition only, no spectators.”
Greenawalt planned to again return to the Los Angeles area during the offseason where he finds himself working, saving and preparing for the next racing season. He noted that motocross can be hard on the body and he hoped to continue for as long he could.
Greenawalt noted the track he was racing in was on the ranch owned by Loretta Lynn, Country Music Hall of Fame member. Though he had not met the country star, he looked forward to touring the ranch and it would be “cool” to meet her.
Future stops on the circuit included upcoming events in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Florida and Colorado before returning to California. Lucas Oil-sponsored events are televised on NBC, NBC Sports networks and MAV-TV.
