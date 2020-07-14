LEWISBURG — Just days after the Ivy League became the first Division I athletic conference to call off fall sports as the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19, the Patriot League announced it will not host competitive sports this fall.
In addition to Bucknell University, the league includes American, Boston, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Army and Navy. The mliitary academies compete independently in football. The rest of the league’s football teams compete at the FCS level. Fordham and Georgetown football teams compete in the Patriot League. Fall sports also include field hockey, and men’s and women’s soccer, cross country, golf and tennis.
In Lewisburg, Bucknell Athletic Director Jermaine Truax said he, and the entire administration, including President John Bravman, athletic administration and coaches were “heart-broken” over the decision.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted,” he said. “We all thought we’’d be in a better position nationally.”
Ideally, the league will be able to offer some version of competitive fall sports during this academic year, perhaps in the spring, Truax said.
“We will try to explore opportunities for fall sports,” he said. “We hope to create an opportunity to compete in the spring. We will try to find creative ways, if it is safe and healthy. There’s no guarantee that will occur, and there continues to be uncertainty (with the virus).”
The Ivy League announced last week it will not host competitive sports until at least Jan. 1, which jeopardizes winter sports as well.
The Patriot League is unique in that it offers four calendar years to compete. Unlike most Division I institutions, Patriot League schools do not offer red shirt years. Players can transfer to compete a fifth year at another school, per NCAA rules and regulations.
The Patriot League left the door open to training and other athletic work for student athletes provided it is safe to do so.
Because the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are unique in their environments and their missions within higher education, the league’s Council of Presidents agreed that the academies may continue to engage in competitive opportunities as considered appropriate by their respective superintendents.
“The collegiate athletics experience at all Patriot League institutions is valuable to fulfilling our educational and developmental missions, and the league recognizes that any degree of non-competition this fall is deeply disappointing to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. However, the health and safety of our campuses and communities must be our highest priority,” the council announced in a release.
