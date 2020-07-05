Friday results
Limited Late Models: 1. Andrew Yoder 2. Matt Cochran 3. Nick Erskine 4. Dan Zechman 5. Joe Lusk 6. Mike Smith 7. Ronnie Buttenfield 8. Joe Loffredo 9. Tim Luben 10. Bernie Whiteford 11. JR Toner 12. Nick Loffredo 13. Kevin Probst 14. Chase Bowsman 15. Nate Smith 16. Denny Fourney 17. Caleb Whiteford 18. Mike Blazer DNS – Levi Ardery, Jarod Ivory, Matt Adams, Jared Ivory, Nate Smith, Doug Surra, Dan Boyd, Cody Lucas, Bob McMillen, Devin Hart, Dan Condo, Jamin Chapman
Pro Stock: 1. AJ Stroup 2. Noah Jensen 3. A.Y. Schilling 4. Robert Tressler 5. Jason Smith 6. Bradly Benton 7. Rich Fye 8. Wayne Shaffer 9. Cory Long 10. Marc Bitler 11. Kevin VanAmburg 12. Brad Myers 13. Brandon Moser 14. Tommy Dawson 15. Tim Steis 16. Mike Benton 17. Todd Geyer, Sr.
600 Micros: 1. Cody Hauck 2. Josh Beamer 3. Dylan Anderson 4. Sierra Hauck 5. Tristan Hoffman 6. Jeff Gyuina 7. Brock Puterbaugh 8. Mitch Holden 9 Bob Bogart 10. Jeffrey Weaver 11. Bobby Sanso 12. Timmy Bitner 13. Lance Spotts 14. John Adams 15. Tyson Mowery 16. Derek Swartz 17. Dermot Thompson
270 Micros: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Troy Whitesel 3. Quinn Roberts 4. Timmy Bitner 5. Bobby Sanso 6. Kyler Stahl 7. Hunter Zimmerman 8. Dan Wertman 9. Dustin Roberts 10. Jerrod Heil 11. Preston Phillips 12. Mathew Dixon 13. Buddy Kramer 14. Michael Holden 15. Kyle Keiper 16. Gary Keister 17. Nick Whitesel 18. Logan Hammaker 19. JR Horwar 20. John Roberts
4-Cylinders: 1. Maddox Smith 2. AJ Hoffner 3. Michael Boring 4. Sterling Kepner 5. Cody Cassloff 6. Kenney Courter 7. Michael Luther 8. John Bowen 9. Skylar Witchler 10. Zachary Rill 11. Eric Midler
