HUGHESVILLE - Coach Adam Gehr challenged his offensive line heading into this week's game at home with Warrior Run. He wanted 250 yards on the ground.
He got nearly double that as Hughesville's Wing-T offense proved too much for the Defenders Friday. The Spartans racked up over 500 yards of total offense and cruised to a 37-13 HAC-III win.
Senior Colton Yocum led the way, rushing 23 times for 189 yards and two TDs. He had another TD through the air.
"We challenged the offense," said Gehr. "We wanted 250 yards on the ground. They rose to the occasion.
"It was a great team win. It's been a tough couple years for these kids, and the whole team got this one. We're proud of them."
The Defenders took the opening kick, but went three and out. A booming punt by Dominick Buss pinned Hughesville back at its own 26, but the Spartans marched 74 yards on 15 plays, putting six on the board when QB Joey Swink found Yocum for a five-yard TD.
The Spartans scored on three of their four possessions in the first half. Swink rushed in from one yard out and Yocum rumbled 24 yards for a score.
Yocum powered up the middle while Brendan Knight and Devin Swank took the edges. The Spartans amassed 432 yards on the ground over the course of the evening.
Warrior Run took its lone lead of the game on its second possession with an eight-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with a five-yard pass hookup between QB Nathan Michael and Spencer Tanner on fourth down. Noah Pick's PAT gave the Defenders a 7-6 lead.
Hughesville quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
Swink hooked up with Mikey Dylina for a 53-yard pass and catch in the third. Yocum added a 35-yard scoring run and Swink rushed in from four yards.
Warrior Run's second score came in the third when Justin Blair found the end zone from two yards out.
The Defenders' offense never got on track. Blair was the bright spot as he rushed for 73 yards and a score. Warrior Run tallied 78 return yards on the night.
Hughesville (1-1, 1-1 HAC-III) is slated to travel to Loyalsock next week while Warrior Run (0-2, 0-1 HAC-III) is home with Southern Columbia.
Hughesville 37, Warrior Run 13
at Hughesville
;Warrior Runy;Hughesville
First downs;9;19
Rushes-yds.;28-128;53-432
Passing yds.;36;67
Totals yds.;242;516
Passing (C-Att,-Int);2-8-0;4-4-0
Penalties;6-50;11-95
Fumbles/lost;2-2;2-0
Punts;3-37.3;0-0
Score by quarters
Warrior Run (0-2, 0-1 HAC-III);0;7;6;0;—;13
Hughesville (1-1, 1-1 HAC-III);6;12;6;13;—;37
Order of scoring
1st quarter
H - Colton Yocum 5 reception from Joey Swink, PAT blocked, 6-0, 3:28
2nd quarter
WR - Spencer Tanner 5 reception from Nathan Michael, Noak Pick PAT, 7-6, 11:56
H - Swink 1 run, PAT failed, 12-7, 9:57
H - Yocum 24 run, 2-pt failed, 18-7, 7:37
3rd quarter
H - Mikey Dylina 53 reception from Swink, PAT failed, 24-7, 9:57
WR - Justin Blair 2 run, PAT failed, 24-13, 5:10
4th quarter
H - Yocum 35 run, Cassie Hiney PAT, 31-13, 11:51
H - Swink 4 run, PAT failed, 37-13, 7:26
Individual statistics
RUSHING: WR: Justin Blair 14-73, TD; Nathan Michael 5-10; Team 2(-8); Logan Smedley 1-8; Hunter Rovenolt 1(-4), Roman Pierce 3-29; Ryan Newton 1-12; Hughesville: Colton Yocum 23-189, 2TD; Brenden Knight 10-59; Joey Swink 4-9 TD; Devin Swank 6-78; Team 1(-14); Mikey Dylina 4--29; Aiden Barlett 3-11; Chaz Neidig 3-18
PASSING: WR: Nathan Michael 2-8-0, 36 yards, TD; Hughesville: Joey Swink 4-4-0, 67 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: WR: Spencer Tanner 1-5, TD; Coltin Pentycofe 1-31. Hughesville: Swank 1-2; Justin Fowler 1-7; Dylina 1-53, TD; Yocum 1-5, TD.
INTERCEPTIONS: None
