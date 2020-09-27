Boys soccer
Warrior Run 5
Central Mountain 2
TURBOTVILLE — Alex Brown scored a pair of goals and the Defenders got goals from three others en route to a Senior Day victory Saturday at Turbotville.
The Defenders ran their unbeaten mark to 6-0 on the season.
Kaden Majcher got the Defenders on the board, followed by a goal from Luke Mattox. Brown wrapped the first-half scoring for the Defenders, then added another tally in the second half. Hayden DuRussell scored on a penalty kick.
Nathan Axtman, Logan Confer, Majcher and Brendan Geiger had assists for the Defenders.
Warrior Run is back in action Tuesday at Montoursville.
Saturday at Warrior Run 1st half: WR — Kaden Majcher, assist Nathan Axtman, 28.19; WR — Luke Mattox, assist Logan Confer, 27:16, WR — Alex Brown, assist Brendan Geiger, 22:37. 2nd half: WR — Hayden DuRussell, penalty kick, 27:07; WR — Brown, assist Majcher, 22:57; CM — Young, unassisted, 18:15 Shots: WR-7; CM-5; Corners: WR-6, CM- 0; Saves: WR (Duncan Bender) 6; CM (Probot) 6.
Mifflinburg 1
Hughesville 0
MIFFLINBURG — Ashton Breed’s goal off a corner kick by Kellen Beck was all the Wildcats needed to fend off Hughesville Saturday at Mifflinburg.
Zac Kerstetter turned away nine shots in goal for the Wildcats, who next travel to Shikellamy on Tuesday.
Saturday at Mifflinburg 1st half: M — Ashton Breed, assist Kellen Beck, 6:02 Shots: Mifflinburg 11, Hughesvile 10; Corners: Hughesville 4, Mifflinburg 2; Saves: Mifflinburg (Zac Kerstetter) 9; Hughesville (Kadin Fetterman) 8
Lewisburg 1
Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — In its toughest outing this season, Lewisburg got a goal from Ben Liscum late in the first half and made it stand up against Williamsport Saturday at the Balls Mills Complex.
Lewisburg improved to 6-0 while Williamsport fell to 32.
Keeper Tony Burns led the stout Green Dragon defense.
Lewisburg is back in action Thursday at Danville.
Saturday at Williamsport 1st half: L — Ben Liscum, unassisted, 30:10 Shots: Lewisburg 20, Williamsport 1; Corners: Lewisburg 9, Williamsport 2; Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns) 1; Williamsport (Elliott Wannop) 17.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 3
Hughesville 0
MIFFLINBURG — Avery Metzger found net twice and Sarah Fritz added a goal as Mifflinburg topped Hughesville Saturday.
Peyton Yocum and Lydia Knepp tallied a pair of assists for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg is back in action today at Shikellamy
Saturday at Mifflinburg 1st half: M — Sarah Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, Lydia Knepp 2nd half: M — Avery Metzger, assist Yocum, 45:23; M — Metzger, assist Knepp, 54:29 Shots: Miff-14, Hughesville 10; Corners: Miff-4, Hughes-0; Saves: Miff (Kristi Benfield) 10; Hughesville (Karsten Derr 7, Paige Kepner 4)
Milton 3
Central Mountain 0
MILTON — Janae Bergey scored a pair of goals and Kenzie Lopez found net as the Black Panthers blanked the Wildcats Saturday at Milton.
Lopez also tallied an assist along with Crystal Hamilton and Alexis Beaver.
Milton is home today with Loyalsock.
Saturday at Milton
Shots: Milton 23, Central Mountain 4; Corners: Milton 5, Central Mountain 1; Saves Central Mountain 7, Milton 4.
Girls tennis
Danville 4
Lewisburg 1
DANVILLE — Bekah Vance continued her streak of wins at No. 1 singles for the Dragons, but Danville took the team victory Saturday.
Lewisburg travels Tuesday to Loyalsock.
Saturday at Danville Singles 1. Bekah Vance (L) def. Paige Holcombe 6-1 6-4 2. Sarah Bhanushali (D) def Ayra Tufail, 6-4, 6-3 3.Cara Bohner (D) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-3, 6-2 Doubles 1. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman Lost to Marnaura Arnabar-Mahek Kutru (D) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3, 6-2 2. Jordan Brockhast- Kyra Wellivor (D) def. Mia Kazakavage-Kyra Wellivor, 7-5, 6-0 Lewisburg is 3-9
Cross country
Boys
Milton 15
Central Columbia 47
ALMEDIA — Milton took the top six spots paced by Timmy Marvin (17:57) as the Black Panthers cruised Thursday at Central Columbia.
Marvin was followed by Brody Bender (18:04), Chase Bilodeau (18:08), Nate Barnett (18:39), Ryan Bickhart (19:04) and Cody Templin (19:52).
Central Columbia’s top runner was Koy Seesholtz, who took seventh in 20:03.
Milton returns to action Tuesday at Shikellamy.
Middle school: Central 19, Milton 42. Milton’s top finisher: Rex Farr (11:22)
Girls
Milton 17
Central Columbia 41
ALMEDIA — Leah Walter led the way as the Black Panthers secured the top four positions Thursday in cross country action at Central Columbia.
Walter finished in 23:02 and was followed by teammates Karenza Musser (23:29), Emma East (23:44) and Ryleigh Stewart (23:59). Mercedez Farr and Jacklyn Hopple took seventh and eighth.
The Blue Jays’ Lillian Bennett took fifth in 24:35.
Milton is at Shikellamy on Thursday.
Middle school results: Milton 22, Central 33. Milton’s top finishers: 1. Claire Souder (12:22), 3. Jaden Mather (12:56); 4.Samantha Roarty (13:14).
