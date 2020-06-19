LOCK HAVEN – Heather Leverington, head coach of the Lock Haven University men’s and women’s track and field programs, has announced her retirement from coaching at LHU.
“It was a hard decision to retire from Lock Haven University, but I need to focus on my health and my future family,” Leverington said.
Leverington, who took over as head coach of the track & field programs in 2018 after serving as co-head coach for 11 seasons, first joined Lock Haven prior to the 2006-07 season.
In her 14 years at Lock Haven, Leverington helped take the teams to new heights, guiding a number of student-athletes to NCAA Division II provisional marks, DII national championship appearances, DII All-American status, individual PSAC Championships, school records and numerous other accolades. During her tenure at LHU, Leverington worked heavily with the throwers, helping those student-athletes achieve unparalleled success.
“Looking back, I have a lot of people to thank, starting with former LHU Director of Athletics Sharon Taylor, who took a chance on me, believed in me, and whom I learned so much from. My staff, who is more of a family than co-workers. They never gave up on me, even on the hard days. My athletes, who made me feel young and gave me a reason to push forward and keep going every day. They are the reason I got up every day and went to work with a smile on my face. Lastly my colleagues, the faculty, and the staff who were always there. It is true we are one big family.”
Leverington was named PSAC Coach of the Year and a Co-Atlantic Region Coach of the Year for outdoor track & field in 2007, and received another PSAC Coach of the Year honor in 2009-10 with the indoor track & field team.
LHU Director of Athletics Dr. Tom Gioglio thanked Leverington for her dedication and service to LHU. “It has been a privilege to have worked with Heather for the past five years,” Gioglio said. “Her contributions to the men’s and women’s track & field programs are immeasurable and she will be missed. On behalf of the athletic department, we wish Heather the very best in her retirement.”
Prior to Lock Haven, Leverington served as the assistant track & field coach at her alma mater Emporia State University (’02) from 2004-06 after serving as a graduate assistant coach at the University of South Dakota from 2002-04.
A five-time NCAA Division II shotput National Champion, Leverington enjoyed a standout career as a student-athlete. The seven-time DII All-American set the DII National shotput record in 2001. In 2000, Leverington finished ninth at the United States Olympic Trials.
On June 3, it was announced that Leverington would be inducted in to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 4 in Mulvane, Kanas.
Leverington is a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hall of Fame (’14), the Emporia State University Athletic Hall of Fame (’12), and the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Hall of Fame (’07).
“Lock Haven University will always have a special place in my heart,” Leverington said. “I have so many great memories at The Haven and have met so many incredible people along the way. I plan to continue to support the Bald Eagles and I look forward to being on the sidelines in the future. This is not a goodbye, but a see you later Haven Nation.”
