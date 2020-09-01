Danville 5 Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers’ Nos. 1 and 2 tennis players battled, but fell short on the opening day of tennis action for area scholastic teams.
Alanna Stamm fell to Danville No. 1 Paige Holcombe and Brooklyn Wade fell to No. 2 Cara Bohner.
Milton is back in action today at home with Selinsgrove.
Danville 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles No. 1 Paige Holcombe (D) def. Alanna Stamm (M) 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Cara Bohner (D) def. Brooklyn Wade (M) 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 Sara Bhanushal (D) defeats Maddy Nicholas (M) 6-1, 6-0 Doubles No. 1 Mahek Kotru and Jordan Brookhart (D) defeats Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell (M) 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Noelle Stamm and Ella Dewald (D) def. Lydia Crawford and Addison Ayala (M) 6-0, 7-5
Bloomsburg 4 Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons’ No. 2 doubles team of Mia Kazakavage and Kaytlen Fessler earned a hard-fought victory, but Lewisburg fell on opening day to Bloomsburg.
Kazakavage and Fessler rallied from a set down to win.
“I was very pleased how my team performed going against a very good Bloomsburg team!” noted Lewisburg Coach Sam Harer. “I felt that we were competitive which is a good direction we are heading into.”
The Dragons are back in action at Central Columbia this afternoon.
Bloomsburg 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles No. 1. Dana Lee (B) def. Bekah Vance, 6-1, 6-1 No. 2. Brooke Keister (B) def. Ayra Tufail 6-3, 6-0 No. 3. Sara Bower (B) def. Sofia Waughen 6-1, 6-1 Doubles No. 1 1. Grace Hilkert — Bridgett Kinnaman Lost to Abby Burrell-Lily Yablonski (B) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridgett Kinnaman, 6-7(7-3), 6-1, 6-4 No. 2. Mia Kazakavage-Kaytlen Fessler (L) def. Megan Anderson-Anela Lyman 4-7 6-2 6-2
Other scores
