UNIVERSITY PARK – Six Penn State teams have earned an NCAA Public Recognition Award for posting elite scores in this year’s Academic Progress Rate (APR) compilation. The six teams earning national recognition are the most for the Nittany Lions since seven squads were honored in 2015.
The six teams – women’s cross country, women’s fencing, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s hockey and women’s track & field – earned multi-year APR scores in the top 10 percent nationally for their respective sport through the 2018-19 academic year (data from 2015-16 through 2018-19).
The women’s cross country team garnered its second-straight NCAA Public Recognition Award and its ninth overall. Women’s fencing and men’s golf both earned their third consecutive NCAA Public Recognition Awards. Women’s golf garnered its first award since 2015 and seventh overall. Women’s track and field received its first public recognition since 2011 and second overall, while the 2020 Big Ten Champion men’s hockey claimed its first national recognition.
The NCAA has recognized a total of 87 Penn State teams with a Public Recognition Award since the program’s inception in 2006. The Nittany Lions have had at least three squads earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards in all 15 years of the program.
