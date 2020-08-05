EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Toronto 48 18 .727 — x-Boston 44 23 .657 4½ x-Philadelphia 40 27 .597 8½ Brooklyn 32 35 .478 16½ New York 21 45 .318 27
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Miami 43 25 .632 — Orlando 32 36 .471 11 Washington 24 43 .358 18½ Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½ Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 — x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12 Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ Detroit 20 46 .303 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Houston 42 25 .627 — x-Dallas 41 29 .586 2½ Memphis 32 36 .471 10½ San Antonio 29 37 .439 12½ New Orleans 29 38 .433 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Denver 44 23 .657 — x-Utah 42 25 .627 2 x-Oklahoma City 41 25 .621 2½ Portland 31 38 .449 14 Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 51 15 .773 — x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6½ Phoenix 29 39 .426 23 Sacramento 28 39 .418 23½ Golden State 15 50 .231 35½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 116 Dallas 114, Sacramento 110, OT Phoenix 117, L.A. Clippers 115 Indiana 120, Orlando 109 Miami 112, Boston 106 Portland 110, Houston 102
Today’s Games
Memphis at Utah, 2:30 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m. Toronto at Orlando, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m. Indiana at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Portland at Denver, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
