Saturday results
Sprint Cars: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Garrett Bard 3. Dylan Proctor 4. Dakota Schweikart 5. Matt Tebbs 6. Ken Duke 7 Fred Arnold 8. Dale Schweikart 9 Scott Lutz 10. Jared Zionkowski 11 Mike Alleman 12. Tylor Cochran 13. Ryan Lynn 14. Jake Frye 15. Josh Beamer 16 John Walp 17. Dave Guss Jr 18. Reed Thompson 19. Brody Adamasky 20. Chris Kreider 21. Kenny Heffner 22. Jim Kennedy
Pro Stocks: 1. Tommy Dawson 2. Noah Jensen 3. Brandon Moser 4. Johnny Bouse 5. AY Schilling 6. AJ Stroup 7. Wayne Shaffer 8. Marc Bitler 9. Corey Long 10 Kevin VanAmburg 11. Rich Fey 12. Rooster Peters 13. Brad Benton 14. Robert Tressler 15. Todd Geyer Sr. 16. Pete Leister DNS Logan Hile
270 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Mason Peters 4. Wyatt Rotz 5. Bobby Sanso 6. Kyler Stahl 7. Denny Rinehimer 8. Dan Wertman 9. Ethan Spotts 10. Mitchell Holden 11. Hunter Zimmerman 12. John Roberts 13. Buddy Kramer 14. Levi Brungard 15. Matt Dixon 16. Logan Hammaker
600 Micro Sprints 1. Garrett Bard 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Tyson Mowery 4. Cody Hauck 5. Mason Peters 6. Trevor Teats 7. Sierra Hauck 8. Travis Keiser 9. Jeff Gyuina 10. Timmy Bittner 11. Jason Sechrist 12. Mitchell Holden 13. Eric Leonard 14. James Layton 15. Dermott Thompson.
4 Cylinders: 1. Sterling Kepner 2. Tyler Watson 3. Maddox Smith 4. Michael Boring 5. Michael Luther 6. Jimmy Delozier 7. Chris Orwig 8. Sean Wise 9. Skyler Witchley 10. Shawn Shelton 11. Brad Boyd 12. Blake Snyder 13. Sam Creveling DNS: Zachary Rill, Johnathan Stringfellow, Chelsie Harris
