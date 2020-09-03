Scholastic golf Selinsgrove 174 Mifflinburg 206

HUMMELS WHARF — Nick Osborne shot a 47 and Kaylin Foss carded a 50 to pace Lewisburg Wednesday in golf action at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.

Sam Wetmiller, of Selinsgrove, had the best card on the day, firing a 39 on the par 35 course. The Seals took the match as Garrett Howell (41), Mikey Felty (45) and Conner Andretta (49) each finished under 50.

Mifflinburg got a 54 from Adam Snayberger and 55 from Braden Deitrich.

Selinsgrove 174, Mifflinburg 206

at Susquehanna Valley Country Club Mifflinburg: Nick Osborne 47, Kaylin Foss 50, Adam Snayberger 54; Dylan Stroup 55; Braden Deitrich 64; Elizabeth Sheesley 64 Selinsgrove: Sam Wetmiller 39, Garrett Howell 41, Mikey Felty 45, Conner Andretta 49, Sean Dagle 56, Gannon Steimling 58

Lewisburg 160

Montoursville 173

Lewisburg 160 Montoursville 173

WILLIAMSPORT — Sean Kelly fired a match-best 34 and Nick Mahoney a 40 as the Dragons topped Montoursville Wednesday at the Williamsport Country Club.

Will Gronlund carded a 41, Ryleigh Faust finished with a 45, Ava Markunas a 47 and Collin Starr a 49 for the Dragons on the par 34 course.

Montoursville was paced by Cam Francis’ 38. Peyton Mussina shot a 41.

Lewisburg 160, Montoursville 173

at Williamsport Lewisburg: Sean Kelly 34, Nick Mahoney 40, Will Gronlund 41, Ryleigh Faust 45, Ava Markunas 47, Collin Star 49 Montoursville: Cam Francis 38, Peyton Mussina 41, Hornberger 47, Lauren Marks 47, Wheeland 51, A. Evans 54

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.