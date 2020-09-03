Scholastic golf Selinsgrove 174 Mifflinburg 206
HUMMELS WHARF — Nick Osborne shot a 47 and Kaylin Foss carded a 50 to pace Lewisburg Wednesday in golf action at Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Sam Wetmiller, of Selinsgrove, had the best card on the day, firing a 39 on the par 35 course. The Seals took the match as Garrett Howell (41), Mikey Felty (45) and Conner Andretta (49) each finished under 50.
Mifflinburg got a 54 from Adam Snayberger and 55 from Braden Deitrich.
Selinsgrove 174, Mifflinburg 206
at Susquehanna Valley Country Club Mifflinburg: Nick Osborne 47, Kaylin Foss 50, Adam Snayberger 54; Dylan Stroup 55; Braden Deitrich 64; Elizabeth Sheesley 64 Selinsgrove: Sam Wetmiller 39, Garrett Howell 41, Mikey Felty 45, Conner Andretta 49, Sean Dagle 56, Gannon Steimling 58
Lewisburg 160
Montoursville 173
Lewisburg 160 Montoursville 173
WILLIAMSPORT — Sean Kelly fired a match-best 34 and Nick Mahoney a 40 as the Dragons topped Montoursville Wednesday at the Williamsport Country Club.
Will Gronlund carded a 41, Ryleigh Faust finished with a 45, Ava Markunas a 47 and Collin Starr a 49 for the Dragons on the par 34 course.
Montoursville was paced by Cam Francis’ 38. Peyton Mussina shot a 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.