Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 7 4 .636 _ Atlanta 11 8 .579 _ Washington 6 7 .462 2 Philadelphia 5 7 .417 2½ New York 7 11 .389 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 11 3 .786 _ Cincinnati 8 9 .471 4½ Milwaukee 7 8 .467 4½ St. Louis 2 3 .400 4½ Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 12 5 .706 _ Los Angeles 11 7 .611 1½ San Diego 11 7 .611 1½ San Francisco 8 11 .421 5 Arizona 7 11 .389 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4 Colorado 8, Arizona 7 San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd. Arizona (Weaver 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-0), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m. Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 11 6 .647 _ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 1½ Baltimore 8 7 .533 2 Toronto 6 8 .429 3½ Boston 6 11 .353 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 7 .611 _ Detroit 9 6 .600 ½ Cleveland 10 8 .556 1 Chicago 9 9 .500 2 Kansas City 7 11 .389 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 12 6 .667 _ Texas 7 9 .438 4 Houston 7 10 .412 4½ Los Angeles 7 11 .389 5 Seattle 7 12 .368 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4 Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2 Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4 Texas 4, Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0 San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m. Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m. Seattle (Walker 1-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Toronto 51 19 .729 — x-Boston 48 23 .676 3½ x-Philadelphia 42 29 .592 9½ x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 16½ New York 21 45 .318 28

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB x-Miami 44 27 .620 — x-Orlando 32 40 .444 12½ Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 Washington 24 47 .338 20 Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778 — x-Indiana 43 28 .606 12½ Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ Detroit 20 46 .303 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Houston 44 26 .629 — x-Dallas 43 31 .581 3 Memphis 33 39 .458 12 San Antonio 32 38 .457 12 New Orleans 30 41 .423 14½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Denver 46 25 .648 — x-Oklahoma City 43 27 .614 2½ x-Utah 43 28 .606 3 Portland 34 39 .466 13 Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 5 Phoenix 33 39 .458 20 Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½ Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 108, Orlando 96 San Antonio 123, Houston 105 Phoenix 130, Philadelphia 117 Boston 122, Memphis 107 Portland 134, Dallas 131 Sacramento 112, New Orleans 106 Milwaukee 126, Washington 113

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Houston, 4 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 5 3 .625 — Indiana 3 5 .375 2 Washington 3 5 .375 2 Connecticut 2 6 .250 3 Atlanta 2 6 .250 3 New York 1 7 .125 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 7 1 .875 — Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1 Minnesota 6 2 .750 1 Phoenix 5 3 .625 2 Los Angeles 5 3 .625 2 Dallas 3 5 .375 4

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79 Minnesota 68, Washington 48 Los Angeles 93, New York 78

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Toronto (1)Philadelphia vs. (8)Montreal Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 1, (7)Columbus 0 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD (3)Washington vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD (4)Boston vs. (5)Carolina Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m., ppd to August 12, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 1, (8)Chicago 0 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD (2)Colorado vs. (7)Arizona Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona vs. Colorado, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD (3)Dallas 0, (6)Calgary 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD (4)St. Louis vs. (5)Vancouver Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — “ Transferred LHP John Means from the Bereavement List to the IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Jeffrey Springs to alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Leury Garcia on the 10-day IL. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger and RHP Zach Plesac on Restricted list. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from alternate training site. Activated OF Tyler Naquin from 10-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Willi Castro from Alternate Training Site. Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — MLB has suspended Alex Cintron for 20 games and an undisclosed fine for his role in benches-clearing incident on August 9th against the Oakland A’s. Activated LHP Brooks Raley and optioned RHP Carlos Sanabria to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Jeison Guzman from alternate training site. Announced that RHP Carlos Hernandez and LHP Asa Lacy have been added to the alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. Optioned C Williams Astudillo to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — MLB has suspended OF Ramon Laureano for 6 games and an undisclosed fine for charging the Houston Astro’s dugout on August 9th. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Clint Frazier from alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster LHP Sean Gilmartin to spring training and sent outright to alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of INF Derek Dietrich and LHP Wes Benjamin from alternate training site. Optioned Jimmy Herget and INF Anderson Tejada to alternate training site. Designated 1B Greg Bird for assignment. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled LF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 8, 2020. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated OF/1B Ryan Braun fron the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Ali Sanchez and RHP Paul Sewald to alternate training site. Activated RHPs Brad Brach and Walker Lockett from the 10-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Blake Parker and RHP Connor Brogdon from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Pivetta to Lehigh Valley IronPids (IL). Designated for assignment RHP Trevor Kelly and OF Nick Williams. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from the New York Yankees and optioned to alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL. FOOTBALL National Football League INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DB Tavon Wilson. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived K Ramiz Ahmed. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Levonta Taylor. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Darius Kilgo. Placed LB Brandon King on the reserve/PUP list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Cody White. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Reggie Gilbert. Placed OLB Vic Beasley on the NFI list. HOCKEY EAST COAST HOCKEY LEAGUE UTAH GRIZZLIES — Re-sign G Brad Barone. SOCCER Major League NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Samuel Tetteh on loan from Red Bull Salzburg. MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Noah Billingsley to Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship for the remainder 2020 season with the right to recall Billingsley at any time throughout the duration of the loan. COLLEGE ADRIAN BULLDOGS — Adam Phillips named men’s hockey assistant coach. TENNESSEE TECH — Blake Beck joins Golden Eagle baseball staff as assistant coach. NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY — Head coach Jim Koerner has been selected to coach with USA Baseball.

