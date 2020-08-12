Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Miami 7 4 .636 _ Atlanta 11 8 .579 _ Washington 6 7 .462 2 Philadelphia 5 7 .417 2½ New York 7 11 .389 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 11 3 .786 _ Cincinnati 8 9 .471 4½ Milwaukee 7 8 .467 4½ St. Louis 2 3 .400 4½ Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9
West Division
W L Pct GB Colorado 12 5 .706 _ Los Angeles 11 7 .611 1½ San Diego 11 7 .611 1½ San Francisco 8 11 .421 5 Arizona 7 11 .389 5½
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4 Colorado 8, Arizona 7 San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd. Arizona (Weaver 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-0), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m. Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 11 6 .647 _ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 1½ Baltimore 8 7 .533 2 Toronto 6 8 .429 3½ Boston 6 11 .353 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 7 .611 _ Detroit 9 6 .600 ½ Cleveland 10 8 .556 1 Chicago 9 9 .500 2 Kansas City 7 11 .389 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 12 6 .667 _ Texas 7 9 .438 4 Houston 7 10 .412 4½ Los Angeles 7 11 .389 5 Seattle 7 12 .368 5½
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4 Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6 Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2 Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4 Texas 4, Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0 San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-2), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m. Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m. Seattle (Walker 1-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Toronto 51 19 .729 — x-Boston 48 23 .676 3½ x-Philadelphia 42 29 .592 9½ x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 16½ New York 21 45 .318 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Miami 44 27 .620 — x-Orlando 32 40 .444 12½ Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 Washington 24 47 .338 20 Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778 — x-Indiana 43 28 .606 12½ Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ Detroit 20 46 .303 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Houston 44 26 .629 — x-Dallas 43 31 .581 3 Memphis 33 39 .458 12 San Antonio 32 38 .457 12 New Orleans 30 41 .423 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Denver 46 25 .648 — x-Oklahoma City 43 27 .614 2½ x-Utah 43 28 .606 3 Portland 34 39 .466 13 Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 5 Phoenix 33 39 .458 20 Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½ Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 108, Orlando 96 San Antonio 123, Houston 105 Phoenix 130, Philadelphia 117 Boston 122, Memphis 107 Portland 134, Dallas 131 Sacramento 112, New Orleans 106 Milwaukee 126, Washington 113
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Houston, 4 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 5 3 .625 — Indiana 3 5 .375 2 Washington 3 5 .375 2 Connecticut 2 6 .250 3 Atlanta 2 6 .250 3 New York 1 7 .125 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 7 1 .875 — Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1 Minnesota 6 2 .750 1 Phoenix 5 3 .625 2 Los Angeles 5 3 .625 2 Dallas 3 5 .375 4
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79 Minnesota 68, Washington 48 Los Angeles 93, New York 78
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto (1)Philadelphia vs. (8)Montreal Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 1, (7)Columbus 0 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD (3)Washington vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD (4)Boston vs. (5)Carolina Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m., ppd to August 12, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
