WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College men’s tennis players sophomore Casey Haas (Montoursville/Montoursville Area) and freshman Nate Redell (Wellsboro/Wellsboro Area) and women’s tennis player freshman Aubrey Chambers (Castle Rock, Colo./Douglas County) each earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athlete honors for the first time in their careers, the organization announced this week.
Haas, in his first season with the team, posted a 6-3 record in singles play, including a 4-0 mark at the No. 3 spot in the lineup. He had a 4-3 doubles record while playing with Frank Summerson and Jason Anderson at No. 2 doubles. Haas reached the quarterfinals in the third singles flight at the MAC Individual Championship with 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 win over Alvernia’s Kevin Angeles and also reached the quarterfinals in the second flight of doubles play at MAC Individual Championship with an 8-5 opening-round win over Alvernia.
Redell posted a 3-5 doubles record, going 3-2 at No. 1 doubles with Cody Greenaway. He was a member of the MAC Sportsmanship Team and held down the No. 1 singles spot in the lineup.
Chambers posted a 5-7 singles record while going 3-3 at the No. 2 singles spot. She reached the quarterfinals at No. 2 singles flight at MAC Individual Championships. Chambers went 11-4 in No. 1 doubles playing with senior Hannah Summerson, tied for the fourth-most wins in a season in program history. The duo reached the semifinal round of the ‘C’ doubles flight at the ITA Southeast Regional, the furthest a Lycoming duo ever got at the tournament and reached the semifinals of the MAC Individual Championships in the top flight.
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.
The Warrior women finished 3-4 overall and the men’s team also finished 3-4 under 10th-year head coach LeRoy Baer.
