Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 14 .588 _ Miami 14 15 .483 3½ Philadelphia 14 16 .467 4 New York 15 19 .441 5 Washington 12 19 .387 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 20 14 .588 _ St. Louis 12 13 .480 3½ Milwaukee 15 18 .455 4½ Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5 Pittsburgh 10 21 .323 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _ San Diego 21 15 .583 5 Colorado 17 17 .500 8 San Francisco 17 19 .472 9 Arizona 14 21 .400 11½

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4 Boston 5, Washington 3 Colorado 4, San Diego 3 San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1 Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7 St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2 Boston 9, Washington 5 Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2 San Diego 13, Colorado 2 San Francisco 4, Arizona 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Monday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 0-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 _ New York 19 13 .594 3½ Toronto 18 14 .563 4½ Baltimore 14 19 .424 9 Boston 12 22 .353 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 21 13 .618 _ Cleveland 21 13 .618 _ Minnesota 20 15 .571 1½ Detroit 16 16 .500 4 Kansas City 13 21 .382 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 22 12 .647 _ Houston 19 14 .576 2½ Seattle 14 22 .389 9 Texas 12 21 .364 9½ Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6 Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0 Toronto 5, Baltimore 0 Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4 Boston 5, Washington 3 L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7 St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2 Boston 9, Washington 5 Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings Toronto 6, Baltimore 5 L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2 Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104 Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122 L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97 Utah 3, Denver 3 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Utah vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m. Houston 3, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80 Monday, Aug. 31: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. x-TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee vs. Miami Monday, Aug. 31: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Boston 1, Toronto 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 6 .625 — Connecticut 7 9 .438 3 Indiana 5 10 .333 4½ Washington 4 11 .267 5½ Atlanta 3 13 .188 7 New York 2 13 .133 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 13 3 .813 — Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½ Los Angeles 12 3 .800 ½ Minnesota 10 5 .667 2½ Phoenix 9 7 .563 4 Dallas 6 10 .375 7

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 80, New York 63 Seattle 88, Chicago 74 Dallas 82, Indiana 78 Sunday’s Games Connecticut 76, Washington 63 Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79 Los Angeles 84, Atlanta 79

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(6)N.Y. Islanders 3, (1)Philadelphia 1 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 3, (5)Vancouver 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 3, (2)Colorado 1 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

Saturday at Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 164 laps, 44 points. 2. (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 164, 35. 3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 164, 36. 4. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 164, 42. 5. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 164, 32. 6. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 164, 40. 7. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164, 30. 8. (40) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 164, 29. 9. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 164, 28. 10. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164, 32. 11. (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 164, 26. 12. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164, 29. 13. (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 164, 30. 14. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 164, 26. 15. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 164, 22. 16. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164, 0. 17. (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 164, 32. 18. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 164, 19. 19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164, 26. 20. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 164, 17. 21. (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 163, 16. 22. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 163, 15. 23. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162, 14. 24. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161, 0. 25. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 12. 26. (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 159, 11. 27. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 158, 30. 28. (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 9. 29. (18) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 16. 30. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 158, 7. 31. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 158, 0. 32. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 155, 8. 33. (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 152, 5. 34. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 10. 35. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 151, 11. 36. (22) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 151, 1. 37. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 1. 38. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 151, 0. 39. (38) James Davison, Ford, accident, 139, 1. 40. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 0. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 153.748 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 39 minutes, 59 seconds. Margin of Victory: .119 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 35 among 16 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; M.Truex 1; K.Harvick 2-5; W.Byron 6; K.Harvick 7; W.Byron 8-21; A.Bowman 22; A.Almirola 23; W.Byron 24-28; E.Jones 29-33; W.Byron 34-35; J.Logano 36-51; R.Blaney 52; B.Keselowski 53; C.Bell 54-55; E.Jones 56-65; Ky.Busch 66-71; D.Suarez 72-90; J.Logano 91-101; M.Truex 102; K.Harvick 103; J.Logano 104-105; M.Truex 106-111; J.Logano 112; M.Truex 113-118; Ky.Busch 119-125; J.Logano 126-130; M.McDowell 131-132; Ky.Busch 133-150; Ku.Busch 151; D.Hamlin 152-155; T.Reddick 156; D.Hamlin 157; J.Logano 158; D.Hamlin 159-162; W.Byron 163-164 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 36 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 31 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 24 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 19 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 15 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 14 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 9 laps; K.Harvick, 4 times for 6 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 7; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; M.Truex, 1; R.Blaney, 1; A.Bowman, 1; W.Byron, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 2057; 2. D.Hamlin, 2047; 3. B.Keselowski, 2029; 4. J.Logano, 2022; 5. C.Elliott, 2020; 6. M.Truex, 2014; 7. R.Blaney, 2013; 8. A.Bowman, 2009; 9. W.Byron, 2007; 10. A.Dillon, 2005; 11. C.Custer, 2005; 12. A.Almirola, 2005; 13. C.Bowyer, 2004; 14. Ky.Busch, 2003; 15. Ku.Busch, 2001; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 2000.

Selinsgrove Speedway

Saturday results

410 sprints, 30 Laps: 1) 69K Lance Dewease 2) 39M Anthony Macri 3) 5 Dylan Cisney 4) 3Z Brock Zearfoss 5) 45 Jeff Halligan 6) 11 TJ Stutts 7) 24 Lucas Wolfe 8) 38 Mark Smith 9) 67 Justin Whittal 10) 91R Kyle Reinhardt 11) 12 Blane Heimbach 12) 33W Michael Walter 13) 24B Dustin Baney 14) 35 Tyler Reeser 15) 19 Curt Stroup 16) 35 Jason Shultz 17) 17B Steve Buckwalter 18) 17W Jason Wagner 19) 27G Jay Gallaway 20) 15 Tyler Templin Limited Late Models, 20-Laps: 1) 2Y Andrew Yoder 2) 12K Jared Fulkroad 3) 57 Mike Smith 4) 20 Joe Lusk 5) 42 Jim Yoder 6) 44 Danny Snyder 7) 23 Todd Snook 8) 11T JR Toner 9) 68R Kevin Probst 10) 21M Matt Murphy 11) 92 Shaun Lawton 12) 08 Zach Kauffman 13) 99 Kyle Bachman 14) 11B Jake Buck 15) 2 Dan Zechman 16) 32 Ethan Beasom 17) 89 John Schoch 18) 49 Zach Fedorchik 19) 02 Tommy Cordell 20) 14 Bill Conrad 21) 17jr Dave Bowsman 22) 00 Harold Ranck 23) 38 Scott Landis 24) 27 Kaiden Ranck 25) 77 Jim Farley 26) 1T Tim Murphy Roadrunners, 12-Laps: 1) 1) 33 Curtis Lawton 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 8R Daren Rice 4) 11 Keith Bissinger 5) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 6) 8 Will Brunson 7) 7jr Johnny Palm 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 992 Terry Kramer 10) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 11) 25J Nathan Romig 12) 0 Kevin Dobson 13) 28 Miranda Minium 14) 56 Bill Cooper 15) 63 Willy Holmes 16) 70J John Schreffler 17) 60 Jimmy Kessler 18) 11H Nate Hill 19) 51 Hunter Whitcomb 20) 32 Ken Schreffler

Penns Creek Raceway Park

Go Kart results from Saturday

JR. PREDATOR: 1. Lathan Good 2. Bryce Barr 3. Darrin Adair CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Hoyt Black 2. Ty Devore 3. Cash Leiby DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Delaine Linn 3. Nicole Musser ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter CLONE 375: 1. Jacob Rayson 2. Junior Romig 3. Gideon Manbeck ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Jaxtyn Thomas 3. Dreden Berkheimer ADULT CAGED: 1. Lucas Bowersox 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Andrew Renard CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Grant Kennedy PREDATOR 375: 1. Kyle Rapp 2. Corbin Leiby 3. Cale Reigle FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Geoff Gill 3. Carter Smith ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Matt Myers ROOKIE 2: 1. Bradley Wagner 2. Garrison Zook 3. Lathan Good PREDATOR 410: 1. Robert Black 2. Wayne Ulrich 3. Aaron Mitzel WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Mike Poorman 3. Robert Bahnsen CLONE 340: 1. Junior Romig 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Charles Derr JR. CAGED: 1. Tyler Clowes 2. Damian Hahn EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Mike Poorman ROOKIE 1: 1. Lawson Lightner 2. Trevor Zook JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Darrin Adair 100 LAP CLONE 375 CLASH: 1. Junior Romig 2. Trevor Kerstetter 3. Jacob Rayson

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired two players to be named later from Atlanta in exchange for LHP Tommy Milone. Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled IF Bobby Dalbec from alternate training site. Released IF Marco Hernandez. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 27. Recalled RHP Dane Dunning from alternate training camp. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1b Taylor Jones to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske and RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Austin Allen to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Seth Frankoff and C Joe Hudson from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site and will remain on taxi squad. Transferred RHP Matt Magill to the 45-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded first IF/DH José Martínez to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations. Recalled LF Randy Arozarena from alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jerad Eickhoff to a minor-league contract. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Matt Grace to alternate training site. ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated IF Matt Adams for assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP to alternate training site. Designated C Josh Phegley for assignment. CINCINNATI REDS Optioned RF Aristides Aquino to alternate training site. COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired RHP Mychal Givens from Baltimore in exchange for IF Tyler Nevin and IF Terrin Vavra and player to be named later or cash considerations. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training camp. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training camp. MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jesus Tinoco for assignment. Activated RHP Sandy Alcantara from the IL. NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Steven Matz and RHP Dellin Betances on the IL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith and RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training camp. Recalled FHP Ariel Jurado as the 29th man. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled IF Will Craig from alternate training site. Placed LF Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired IF/DH Mitch Moreland from Boston in exchange for minor league IF Hudson Potts and OF Jeisson Rosario. Optioned RHP Michel Baez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Trevor Rosenthal. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released TE Ryan Becker, OL Steven Gonzalez, CB Zane Lewis and DL Adam Shuler. CAROLINA PANTERS — Placed DB Derrek Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Damion Willis with a failed physical designation. Waived C Casey Dunn from IR. DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed OT Darrin Paulo off waivers. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB Dwayne Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Claimed WR D.J. Montgomery off waivers. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR DeAndre Thompkins. Waived CB Alexander Myres and TE Dax Raymond. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR J.J. Nelson on IR. Re-signed DE Alex Barrett.

