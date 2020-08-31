Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 14 .588 _ Miami 14 15 .483 3½ Philadelphia 14 16 .467 4 New York 15 19 .441 5 Washington 12 19 .387 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 20 14 .588 _ St. Louis 12 13 .480 3½ Milwaukee 15 18 .455 4½ Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5 Pittsburgh 10 21 .323 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _ San Diego 21 15 .583 5 Colorado 17 17 .500 8 San Francisco 17 19 .472 9 Arizona 14 21 .400 11½
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4 Boston 5, Washington 3 Colorado 4, San Diego 3 San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1 Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7 St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2 Boston 9, Washington 5 Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1 L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2 San Diego 13, Colorado 2 San Francisco 4, Arizona 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10
Monday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 0-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m. San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 24 11 .686 _ New York 19 13 .594 3½ Toronto 18 14 .563 4½ Baltimore 14 19 .424 9 Boston 12 22 .353 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 21 13 .618 _ Cleveland 21 13 .618 _ Minnesota 20 15 .571 1½ Detroit 16 16 .500 4 Kansas City 13 21 .382 8
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 22 12 .647 _ Houston 19 14 .576 2½ Seattle 14 22 .389 9 Texas 12 21 .364 9½ Los Angeles 12 23 .343 10½
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6 Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0 Toronto 5, Baltimore 0 Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4 Boston 5, Washington 3 L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7 St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2 Boston 9, Washington 5 Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings Toronto 6, Baltimore 5 L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2 Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104 Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122 L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97 Utah 3, Denver 3 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Utah vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m. Houston 3, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80 Monday, Aug. 31: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. x-TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee vs. Miami Monday, Aug. 31: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Boston 1, Toronto 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 6 .625 — Connecticut 7 9 .438 3 Indiana 5 10 .333 4½ Washington 4 11 .267 5½ Atlanta 3 13 .188 7 New York 2 13 .133 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 13 3 .813 — Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½ Los Angeles 12 3 .800 ½ Minnesota 10 5 .667 2½ Phoenix 9 7 .563 4 Dallas 6 10 .375 7
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 80, New York 63 Seattle 88, Chicago 74 Dallas 82, Indiana 78 Sunday’s Games Connecticut 76, Washington 63 Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79 Los Angeles 84, Atlanta 79
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(6)N.Y. Islanders 3, (1)Philadelphia 1 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 3, (5)Vancouver 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 3, (2)Colorado 1 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Saturday at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 164 laps, 44 points. 2. (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 164, 35. 3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 164, 36. 4. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 164, 42. 5. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 164, 32. 6. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 164, 40. 7. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164, 30. 8. (40) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 164, 29. 9. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 164, 28. 10. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164, 32. 11. (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 164, 26. 12. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164, 29. 13. (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 164, 30. 14. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 164, 26. 15. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 164, 22. 16. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164, 0. 17. (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 164, 32. 18. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 164, 19. 19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164, 26. 20. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 164, 17. 21. (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 163, 16. 22. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 163, 15. 23. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162, 14. 24. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161, 0. 25. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 12. 26. (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 159, 11. 27. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 158, 30. 28. (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 9. 29. (18) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 16. 30. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 158, 7. 31. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 158, 0. 32. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 155, 8. 33. (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 152, 5. 34. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 10. 35. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 151, 11. 36. (22) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 151, 1. 37. (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 1. 38. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 151, 0. 39. (38) James Davison, Ford, accident, 139, 1. 40. (33) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 0. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 153.748 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 39 minutes, 59 seconds. Margin of Victory: .119 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 35 among 16 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; M.Truex 1; K.Harvick 2-5; W.Byron 6; K.Harvick 7; W.Byron 8-21; A.Bowman 22; A.Almirola 23; W.Byron 24-28; E.Jones 29-33; W.Byron 34-35; J.Logano 36-51; R.Blaney 52; B.Keselowski 53; C.Bell 54-55; E.Jones 56-65; Ky.Busch 66-71; D.Suarez 72-90; J.Logano 91-101; M.Truex 102; K.Harvick 103; J.Logano 104-105; M.Truex 106-111; J.Logano 112; M.Truex 113-118; Ky.Busch 119-125; J.Logano 126-130; M.McDowell 131-132; Ky.Busch 133-150; Ku.Busch 151; D.Hamlin 152-155; T.Reddick 156; D.Hamlin 157; J.Logano 158; D.Hamlin 159-162; W.Byron 163-164 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 36 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 31 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 24 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 19 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 15 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 14 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 9 laps; K.Harvick, 4 times for 6 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 7; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; M.Truex, 1; R.Blaney, 1; A.Bowman, 1; W.Byron, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 2057; 2. D.Hamlin, 2047; 3. B.Keselowski, 2029; 4. J.Logano, 2022; 5. C.Elliott, 2020; 6. M.Truex, 2014; 7. R.Blaney, 2013; 8. A.Bowman, 2009; 9. W.Byron, 2007; 10. A.Dillon, 2005; 11. C.Custer, 2005; 12. A.Almirola, 2005; 13. C.Bowyer, 2004; 14. Ky.Busch, 2003; 15. Ku.Busch, 2001; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 2000.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results
410 sprints, 30 Laps: 1) 69K Lance Dewease 2) 39M Anthony Macri 3) 5 Dylan Cisney 4) 3Z Brock Zearfoss 5) 45 Jeff Halligan 6) 11 TJ Stutts 7) 24 Lucas Wolfe 8) 38 Mark Smith 9) 67 Justin Whittal 10) 91R Kyle Reinhardt 11) 12 Blane Heimbach 12) 33W Michael Walter 13) 24B Dustin Baney 14) 35 Tyler Reeser 15) 19 Curt Stroup 16) 35 Jason Shultz 17) 17B Steve Buckwalter 18) 17W Jason Wagner 19) 27G Jay Gallaway 20) 15 Tyler Templin Limited Late Models, 20-Laps: 1) 2Y Andrew Yoder 2) 12K Jared Fulkroad 3) 57 Mike Smith 4) 20 Joe Lusk 5) 42 Jim Yoder 6) 44 Danny Snyder 7) 23 Todd Snook 8) 11T JR Toner 9) 68R Kevin Probst 10) 21M Matt Murphy 11) 92 Shaun Lawton 12) 08 Zach Kauffman 13) 99 Kyle Bachman 14) 11B Jake Buck 15) 2 Dan Zechman 16) 32 Ethan Beasom 17) 89 John Schoch 18) 49 Zach Fedorchik 19) 02 Tommy Cordell 20) 14 Bill Conrad 21) 17jr Dave Bowsman 22) 00 Harold Ranck 23) 38 Scott Landis 24) 27 Kaiden Ranck 25) 77 Jim Farley 26) 1T Tim Murphy Roadrunners, 12-Laps: 1) 1) 33 Curtis Lawton 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 8R Daren Rice 4) 11 Keith Bissinger 5) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 6) 8 Will Brunson 7) 7jr Johnny Palm 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 992 Terry Kramer 10) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 11) 25J Nathan Romig 12) 0 Kevin Dobson 13) 28 Miranda Minium 14) 56 Bill Cooper 15) 63 Willy Holmes 16) 70J John Schreffler 17) 60 Jimmy Kessler 18) 11H Nate Hill 19) 51 Hunter Whitcomb 20) 32 Ken Schreffler
Penns Creek Raceway Park
Go Kart results from Saturday
