LOCK HAVEN – Standout Laurel Moyer (Lock Haven/Central Mountain) of the Lock Haven University women’s cross country and track & field teams has been named to the 2019-20 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Spring Top 10.
This honor comes after last week’s announcement that she earned 2019-20 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District honors. Moyer was named to the Division II All-District 2 team.
The PSAC Top 10 Awards are designed to recognize student-athletes who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition. Initiated in the 1997-98 academic year, the Top 10 is given to five males and five females in each athletic season - fall, winter and spring.
To be a candidate for the PSAC Top 10 Awards, a student-athlete must have achieved a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and must be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials for their respective team. The spring sports eligible for consideration for the Spring Top 10 Awards are men’s and women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
Moyer became the first LHU women’s track & field athlete since the spring of 2002 to earn PSAC Top 10 honors.
In April, Moyer was named LHU’s overall female student-athlete MVP for the 2019-20 academic and athletic year.
On the cross country course in the fall (’19), Moyer finished third at both the PSAC and Atlantic Region Championships, before making her debut at the NCAA Championship meet. Her third-place finish at the regional championship marked the best individual finish in school history and her third-place showing at the conference meet was the best finish individually since 1981.
During the 2019-20 indoor season, Moyer capped the season with a PSAC title in the 5,000-meter run, winning the championship by over 14 seconds. At the PSAC Championships, she also placed second in the mile and 3,000-meter run.
Before the 2020 outdoor season was canceled because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Moyer competed in one race, a race she won by over three minutes. That winning 10,000-meter effort in the season-opener in March proved to be the best PSAC mark of 2020 in the event.
