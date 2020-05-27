SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will open its season with a “Breakout Weekend” Friday and Saturday featuring the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars on Friday night and the super late models on Saturday night.
Friday’s show including time trials for the Modern Heritage 410s will begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening to general admission fans at 5:30 p.m. Roadrunners are also on the Friday racing program. The 25-lap sprint car main will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start. The event carries a rain date of 7 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday’s super late model and 305 sprint car show will get underway at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 4. The super lates will race for $4,000 to win as well in a 30-lap feature.
Snyder County, where Selinsgrove Speedway is located, will be in the state’s announced Green Phase this coming weekend, when oval officials will wave the first green flag of the season.
Everyone in attendance at each show will be required to sign a waiver before entering the track acknowledging the risks involved in attending a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver is available on Selinsgrove’s website, www.selinsgrovespeedway.com, and fans are encouraged to bring a signed copy of the wavier with them to limit contact with track employees upon arrival.
Due to social distancing guidelines the speedway will only be permitted to open to fans at a limited capacity. Entry will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis. Both shows will be available for live pay per view streaming on www.thecushion.com.
A reserved seat gate will open at 5 p.m. Friday and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, before general admission gates open. During that time track officials will work with seat holders to find their seats in the grandstands. Reserved seat holders will be required to show their reserved seat card in order to gain early entry.
The track will have a limited number of masks available for purchase at the novelty stand. Promoters are taking precautionary measures to ensure a safe environment for fans, participants and employees as they make the return to racing. If you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and/or are not feeling well, it is asked that you stay home.
Fans are encouraged to bring exact change with them as an additional measure to limit contact points at the ticket booths. Concession stands will be operating, offering a limited menu.
Fans are encouraged to wear a mask, social distance, follow CDC guidelines, bring a signed copy of the waiver and use exact change when possible. There will be no re-entry at either the grandstand or pit gates. The pit gate will be closed when racing starts each night.
