Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ Miami 9 9 .500 1½ New York 12 14 .462 2½ Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3 Washington 9 12 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 8 .667 _ St. Louis 7 7 .500 4 Milwaukee 11 12 .478 4½ Cincinnati 10 13 .435 5½ Pittsburgh 4 17 .190 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _ San Diego 15 12 .556 4 Colorado 13 12 .520 5 Arizona 13 13 .500 5½ San Francisco 11 16 .407 8

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game Houston 10, Colorado 8 Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1 Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0 St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4 San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings Oakland 5, Arizona 1 San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd. Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 17 9 .654 _ New York 16 9 .640 ½ Toronto 12 11 .522 3½ Baltimore 12 13 .480 4½ Boston 8 18 .308 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 17 9 .654 _ Cleveland 16 9 .640 ½ Chicago 15 11 .577 2 Kansas City 10 15 .400 6½ Detroit 9 14 .391 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 18 8 .692 _ Houston 15 10 .600 2½ Texas 10 14 .417 7 Los Angeles 8 18 .308 10 Seattle 8 19 .296 10½

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0 Houston 10, Colorado 8 Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1 Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0 Boston 7, Baltimore 1 San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings Oakland 5, Arizona 1 San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd. Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m. Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Orlando 1, Milwaukee 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD Toronto 2, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD Boston 2, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD Miami 2, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

Western Conference

Portland 1, L.A. Lakers 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Dallas 1 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD Denver 1, Utah 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 9 4 .692 — Indiana 5 7 .417 3½ Connecticut 5 8 .385 4 Washington 4 7 .364 4 Atlanta 2 10 .167 6½ New York 1 11 .083 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 11 2 .846 — Las Vegas 9 3 .750 1½ Minnesota 8 3 .727 2 Los Angeles 8 3 .727 2 Phoenix 6 6 .500 4½ Dallas 4 8 .333 6½

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 101, New York 85 Indiana 90, Seattle 84 Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m. New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 3, (8)Montreal 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT (6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (3)Washington 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0 (4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 (3)Dallas 4, (6)Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas 7, Calgary 3 (5)Vancouver 3, (4)St. Louis 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3 Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball Named Tony Reagins as Chief Baseball Development Officer. American League BOSTON RED SOX — Added 1B/3B Triston Casas to the 60-man player pool. Activated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from 10-day IL. Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Nicky Delmonico from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dane Dunning to the alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Buck Farmer from 10-day IL. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 3B Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Gabe Speier to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected contract of C Ryan Jeffers. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade and RHP Zach Littell from alternate training site. Placed OF Byron Buxton and C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure from alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site. Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 10-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Erik Swanson on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 17.. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus and OF Willie Calhoun on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Cody and INF Yadiel Rivera from alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Invited non-roster OF Kristian Robinson to spring training. ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to alternate training site. COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated C Elias Diaz from the restricted list. Recalled INF Josh Fuentes from alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP James Pazos to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SHP Pat Venditte on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Activated SS Miguel Rojas from 10-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 2B Mark Mathias from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the 10-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Cole Irvin and JoJo Romero from alternate training site. Activated RHP Reggie McClain from 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Yadier Molina from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site. Placed C Matt Wieters on 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Tyler Heineman to alternate training site. Recalled C Joey Bart from alternate training site. Designated OF Joe McCarthy for assignment. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert. Claimed K Kaare Vedvik off waivers from Buffalo Bills. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams. Placed DB Artie Burns on the injured reserve. DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Wes Hills and WR Chris Lacy. Placed DT Jashon Cornell on the injured reserve. Waived FB Luke Sellers. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Sam Eguavoen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Jaron Brown, S Johnathan Cyprien and OL Hroniss Grasu to one-year contracts. Signed DB Evan Foster to a three-year deal. Placed WR Jalen Hurd on the injured reserve. Waived DeMarkus Acy and LB Jonas Griffith. TENNESSEE TITANS — Moved DL Jack Crawford to the active roster from the reserve-COVID-19 list. HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Joel Kocur. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Kamohelo Mokotjo. LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed G Jonathon Klinsmann. TORONTO FC — Signed F Jordan Perruzza. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned D Alamma Kennedy and D Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur Women FC of the FA Women’s Super League. Loaned D Carson Pickett to the Apollon Ladies FC of the Cypriot First Division. COLLEGE TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Announced that Vanessa Fyffe women’s soccer associate head coach. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the hiring of Kevin Hackerott as assistant head coach and Keanna Keys as assistant coach.

