Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ Miami 9 9 .500 1½ New York 12 14 .462 2½ Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3 Washington 9 12 .429 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 16 8 .667 _ St. Louis 7 7 .500 4 Milwaukee 11 12 .478 4½ Cincinnati 10 13 .435 5½ Pittsburgh 4 17 .190 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _ San Diego 15 12 .556 4 Colorado 13 12 .520 5 Arizona 13 13 .500 5½ San Francisco 11 16 .407 8
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game Houston 10, Colorado 8 Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1 Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0 St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4 San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings Oakland 5, Arizona 1 San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd. Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 17 9 .654 _ New York 16 9 .640 ½ Toronto 12 11 .522 3½ Baltimore 12 13 .480 4½ Boston 8 18 .308 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 17 9 .654 _ Cleveland 16 9 .640 ½ Chicago 15 11 .577 2 Kansas City 10 15 .400 6½ Detroit 9 14 .391 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 18 8 .692 _ Houston 15 10 .600 2½ Texas 10 14 .417 7 Los Angeles 8 18 .308 10 Seattle 8 19 .296 10½
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0 Houston 10, Colorado 8 Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1 Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1 Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0 Boston 7, Baltimore 1 San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings Oakland 5, Arizona 1 San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd. Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m. Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Orlando 1, Milwaukee 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD Toronto 2, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD Boston 2, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD Miami 2, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD
Western Conference
Portland 1, L.A. Lakers 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Dallas 1 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD Denver 1, Utah 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 9 4 .692 — Indiana 5 7 .417 3½ Connecticut 5 8 .385 4 Washington 4 7 .364 4 Atlanta 2 10 .167 6½ New York 1 11 .083 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 11 2 .846 — Las Vegas 9 3 .750 1½ Minnesota 8 3 .727 2 Los Angeles 8 3 .727 2 Phoenix 6 6 .500 4½ Dallas 4 8 .333 6½
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 101, New York 85 Indiana 90, Seattle 84 Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m. New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 3, (8)Montreal 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT (6)N.Y. Islanders 4, (3)Washington 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0 (4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 (3)Dallas 4, (6)Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas 7, Calgary 3 (5)Vancouver 3, (4)St. Louis 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3 Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
Transactions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.