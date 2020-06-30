CENTER VALLEY – The 10 Patriot League women’s lacrosse programs combined to place 298 student-athletes on the 2019-20 Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll when the league announced honors this week.
Bucknell, Holy Cross and Lafayette tied for a League-high 41 representatives on the academic honor roll while Loyola Maryland placed 29 student-athletes on the list. Colgate recorded 27 honorees, American and Lehigh each registered 26 honor roll members and Boston University finished with 23 recipients. Army West Point and Navy both placed 22 student-athletes on the honor roll.
Thirty-four Patriot League women’s lacrosse student-athletes made their fourth appearance on the academic honor roll, including American seniors Emma Curtis, Casey Harkins, Erica Skowron and Katie Wood, Army West Point seniors Madeline Leahy and Emma Roerty, Boston University senior Lexi Lewis and Bianca Smith, Bucknell seniors Jessie Britton, Avani Chopra, Sarah Dohler, Kate Fiore, Sophia Klaber and Morgan Steinhacker, Colgate seniors Ingrid Backe, Samantha Croston, Payton Gabriel, Lexi Luthringer, Noelle Patterson and Lindsay West, Holy Cross seniors Siobhan McDermott and Maggie Moriarty, Lafayette seniors Dulcie Del Priore, Katie DeMarino, Katie McDonald, Emily Wingate and Kylie Young, Lehigh seniors Christine Balestra, Kate Derrenbacker and Alexandra Ladda, Loyola Maryland seniors Bridget Ballard, Caitlyn Gunn and Meaghan Quinn and Navy senior Caitlin Blanche.
Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Student-Athletes with a 4.0 GPA or higher included:
American: Sarah Boney (Jr.), Casey Harkins (Sr.), Haley Harkins (So.), Tillie Mintz (Fr.), Jennifer Schaen (So.), Katie Wood (Sr.).
Army West Point: Malina Hatton (Fr.), Margaret Williams (Fr.)
Boston University: Ryann Gaffney (Jr.), Lexi Lewis (Sr.)
Bucknell: Jessie Britton (Sr.), Avani Chopra (Sr.), Kate Fiore (Sr.), Lauren Kinnee (Jr.), Sophie Klaber (Sr.), Sarah Monteleone (So.), Macie Ruda (So.), Caitlin Tucker (So.)
Colgate: Ingrid Backe (Sr.), Hanna Christian (Jr.), Samantha Croston (Sr.), Olivia Duarte (Jr.), Kate Kelly (Sr.), Lexi Luthringer (Sr.), Alissa Masini (Sr.), Kyra Weiner (Jr.)
Holy Cross: Jordyn Arakelian (So.), Sydney Brant (Jr.), Bryn Carroll (Sr.), Grace Flink (4.0), Anna Fraschilla (Fr.), Audrey Mandaro (Sr.), Haley Walker (Jr.)
Lafayette: Bella Alampi (Sr.), Colleen Bannon (Jr.), Josie Brodfuehrer (Sr.), Katie DeMarino (Sr.), Ashley Ender (Sr.), Dory Howard (So.), Lizzie O’Brien (Jr.), Courtney Scheetz (Jr.), Kylie Young (Sr.)
Lehigh: Christine Balestra (Sr.), Maya Chiesa (Jr.), Cate Cox (Fr.), Kate Derrenbacker (Sr.), Maggie Roberts (Fr.)
Loyola Maryland: Catie Corolla (Fr.), Katie Detwiler (So.), Sam Fiedler (Jr.), Caitlyn Gunn (Sr.), Elli Kluegel (Jr.), Kaitlyn Larsson (Jr.), Holly Lloyd (Sr.), Logan Olmstead (Fr.), Anna Ruby (Fr.), Liz Scott (Jr.)
Navy: Caitlin Blanche (Sr.), Erin Carson (Fr.), Erin Finley (So.), Caroline Kwon (Jr.), Katie Mackle (So.), Reagan Roelofs (So.)
To be eligible for the Patriot League Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.20 GPA or higher in the spring semester and participate in one of the Patriot League's winter or spring championship sports.
