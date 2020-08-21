As released Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference revised football schedules are listed below. Scheduling is pending approval of play by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is expected to make a decision regarding scholastic fall sports during its meeting today.
Home games are in bold.
Division I
Central Mountain
9-11 SHIKELLAMY
9-18 SELINSGROVE
9-25 at Jersey Shore
10-2 MILTON
10-9 at Shamokin
10-16 at Selinsgrove
10-23 JERSEY SHORE
10-30 at Midd-West
Shikellamy
9-11 at Central Mountain
9-18 JERSEY SHORE
9-25 at Milton
10-2 at Shamokin
10-9 SELINSGROVE
10-16 at Jersey Shore
10-23 MILTON
10-30 LOYALSOCK
Selinsgrove
9-11 at Milton
9-18 at Central Mountain
9-25 SHAMOKIN
10-2 JERSEY SHORE
10-9 at Shikellamy
10-16 CENTRAL MTN
10-23 at Shamokin
10-30 MIFFLINBURG
Jersey Shore
9-11 SHAMOKIN
9-18 at Shikellamy
9-25 CENTRAL MTN
10-2 at Selinsgrove
10-9 MILTON
10-16 SHIKELLAMY
10-23 at Central Mountain
10-30 at Montoursville
Milton
9-11 SELINSGROVE
9-18 at Shamokin
9-25 SHIKELLAMY
10-2 at Central Mountain
10-9 at Jersey Shore
10-16 SHAMOKIN
10-23 at Shikellamy
10-30 WARRIOR RUN
Shamokin
9-11 at Jersey Shore
9-18 MILTON
9-25 at Selinsgrove
10-2 SHIKELLAMY
10-9 CENTRAL MTN
10-16 at Milton
10-23 SELINSGROVE
10-30 at Mount Carmel
Division II
Danville
9-11 at Mifflinburg
9-18 MIDD-WEST
9-25 LEWISBURG
10-2 at Montoursville
10-9 at Central Columbia
10-16 BLOOMSBURG
10-23 MOUNT CARMEL
10-30 at Southern Col.
Mifflinburg
9-11 DANVILLE
9-18 at Lewisburg
9-25 MONTOURSVILLE
10-2 at Central Columbia
10-9 at Midd-West
10-16 WARRIOR RUN
10-23 HUGHESVILLE
10-30 at Selinsgrove
Midd-West
9-11 at Montoursville
9-18 at Danville
9-25 CENTRAL COL.
10-2 at Lewisburg
10-9 MIFFLINBURG
10-16 HUGHESVILLE
10-23 at Bloomsburg
10-30 CENTRAL MTN
Lewisburg
9-11 CENTRAL COL.
9-18 MIFFLINBURG
9-25 at Danville
10-2 MIDD-WEST
10-9 at Montoursville
10-16 at Southern Col.
10-23 LOYALSOCK
10-30 at Hughesville
Montoursville
9-11 MIDD-WEST
9-18 at Central Columbia
9-25 at Mifflinburg
10-2 DANVILLE
10-9 LEWISBURG
10-16 at Loyalsock
10-23 at Warrior Run
10-30 JERSEY SHORE
Central Columbia
9-11 at Lewisburg
9-18 MONTOURSVILLE
9-25 at Midd-West
10-2 MIFFLINBURG
10-9 DANVILLE
10-16 at Mount Carmel
10-23 SOUTHERN COL.
10-30 at Bloomsburg
Division III
Loyalsock
9-11 at Warrior Run
9-18 MOUNT CARMEL
9-25 HUGHESVILLE
10-2 at Southern Columbia
10-9 BLOOMSBURG
10-16 MONTOURSVILLE
10-23 at Lewisburg
10-30 at Shikellamy
Warrior Run
9-11 LOYALSOCK
9-18 at Hughesville
9-25 SOUTHERN COL.
10-2 at Bloomsburg
10-9 MOUNT CARMEL
10-16 at Mifflinburg
10-23 MONTOURSVILLE
10-30 at Milton
Mount Carmel
9-11 SOUTHERN COL.
9-18 at Loyalsock
9-25 at Bloomsburg
10-2 HUGHESVILLE
10-9 at Warrior Run
10-16 CENTRAL COL.
10-23 at Danville
10-30 SHAMOKIN
Hughesville
9-11 BLOOMSBURG
9-18 WARRIOR RUN
9-25 at Loyalsock
10-2 at Mount Carmel
10-9 SOUTHERN COL.
10-16 at Midd-West
10-23 at Mifflinburg
10-30 LEWISBURG
Southern Columbia
9-11 at Mount Carmel
9-18 BLOOMSBURG
9-25 at Warrior Run
10-2 LOYALSOCK
10-9 at Hughesville
10-16 LEWISBURG
10-23 at Central Columbia
10-30 DANVILLE
Bloomsburg
9-11 at Hughesville
9-18 at Southern Columbia
9-25 MOUNT CARMEL
10-2 WARRIOR RUN
10-9 at Loyalsock
10-16 at Danville
10-23 MIDD-WEST
10-30 CENTRAL COL.
