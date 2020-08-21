As released Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference revised football schedules are listed below. Scheduling is pending approval of play by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is expected to make a decision regarding scholastic fall sports during its meeting today.

Home games are in bold.

Division I

Central Mountain

9-11 SHIKELLAMY

9-18 SELINSGROVE

9-25 at Jersey Shore

10-2 MILTON

10-9 at Shamokin

10-16 at Selinsgrove

10-23 JERSEY SHORE

10-30 at Midd-West

Shikellamy

9-11 at Central Mountain

9-18 JERSEY SHORE

9-25 at Milton

10-2 at Shamokin

10-9 SELINSGROVE

10-16 at Jersey Shore

10-23 MILTON

10-30 LOYALSOCK

Selinsgrove

9-11 at Milton

9-18 at Central Mountain

9-25 SHAMOKIN

10-2 JERSEY SHORE

10-9 at Shikellamy

10-16 CENTRAL MTN

10-23 at Shamokin

10-30 MIFFLINBURG

Jersey Shore

9-11 SHAMOKIN

9-18 at Shikellamy

9-25 CENTRAL MTN

10-2 at Selinsgrove

10-9 MILTON

10-16 SHIKELLAMY

10-23 at Central Mountain

10-30 at Montoursville

Milton

9-11 SELINSGROVE

9-18 at Shamokin

9-25 SHIKELLAMY

10-2 at Central Mountain

10-9 at Jersey Shore

10-16 SHAMOKIN

10-23 at Shikellamy

10-30 WARRIOR RUN

Shamokin

9-11 at Jersey Shore

9-18 MILTON

9-25 at Selinsgrove

10-2 SHIKELLAMY

10-9 CENTRAL MTN

10-16 at Milton

10-23 SELINSGROVE

10-30 at Mount Carmel

Division II

Danville

9-11 at Mifflinburg

9-18 MIDD-WEST

9-25 LEWISBURG

10-2 at Montoursville

10-9 at Central Columbia

10-16 BLOOMSBURG

10-23 MOUNT CARMEL

10-30 at Southern Col.

Mifflinburg

9-11 DANVILLE

9-18 at Lewisburg

9-25 MONTOURSVILLE

10-2 at Central Columbia

10-9 at Midd-West

10-16 WARRIOR RUN

10-23 HUGHESVILLE

10-30 at Selinsgrove

Midd-West

9-11 at Montoursville

9-18 at Danville

9-25 CENTRAL COL.

10-2 at Lewisburg

10-9 MIFFLINBURG

10-16 HUGHESVILLE

10-23 at Bloomsburg

10-30 CENTRAL MTN

Lewisburg

9-11 CENTRAL COL.

9-18 MIFFLINBURG

9-25 at Danville

10-2 MIDD-WEST

10-9 at Montoursville

10-16 at Southern Col.

10-23 LOYALSOCK

10-30 at Hughesville

Montoursville

9-11 MIDD-WEST

9-18 at Central Columbia

9-25 at Mifflinburg

10-2 DANVILLE

10-9 LEWISBURG

10-16 at Loyalsock

10-23 at Warrior Run

10-30 JERSEY SHORE

Central Columbia

9-11 at Lewisburg

9-18 MONTOURSVILLE

9-25 at Midd-West

10-2 MIFFLINBURG

10-9 DANVILLE

10-16 at Mount Carmel

10-23 SOUTHERN COL.

10-30 at Bloomsburg

Division III

Loyalsock

9-11 at Warrior Run

9-18 MOUNT CARMEL

9-25 HUGHESVILLE

10-2 at Southern Columbia

10-9 BLOOMSBURG

10-16 MONTOURSVILLE

10-23 at Lewisburg

10-30 at Shikellamy

Warrior Run

9-11 LOYALSOCK

9-18 at Hughesville

9-25 SOUTHERN COL.

10-2 at Bloomsburg

10-9 MOUNT CARMEL

10-16 at Mifflinburg

10-23 MONTOURSVILLE

10-30 at Milton

Mount Carmel

9-11 SOUTHERN COL.

9-18 at Loyalsock

9-25 at Bloomsburg

10-2 HUGHESVILLE

10-9 at Warrior Run

10-16 CENTRAL COL.

10-23 at Danville

10-30 SHAMOKIN

Hughesville

9-11 BLOOMSBURG

9-18 WARRIOR RUN

9-25 at Loyalsock

10-2 at Mount Carmel

10-9 SOUTHERN COL.

10-16 at Midd-West

10-23 at Mifflinburg

10-30 LEWISBURG

Southern Columbia

9-11 at Mount Carmel

9-18 BLOOMSBURG

9-25 at Warrior Run

10-2 LOYALSOCK

10-9 at Hughesville

10-16 LEWISBURG

10-23 at Central Columbia

10-30 DANVILLE

Bloomsburg

9-11 at Hughesville

9-18 at Southern Columbia

9-25 MOUNT CARMEL

10-2 WARRIOR RUN

10-9 at Loyalsock

10-16 at Danville

10-23 MIDD-WEST

10-30 CENTRAL COL.

