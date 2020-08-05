UNIVERSITY PARK — The Big Ten released its plan for a 10-game conference-only schedule this fall. Each team will have two open dates.
The Big Ten Championships is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.
Penn State's schedule is as follows (home games CAPS):
Sept. 5 NORTHWESTERN
Sept. 12 at Indiana
Sept. 19 at Michigan
Sept. 26 MICHIGAN ST.
Oct. 3 at Rutgers
Oct. 17 MARYLAND
Oct. 24 IOWA
Oct. 31 at Nebraska
Nov. 7 OHIO STATE
Nov. 21 at Illinois
