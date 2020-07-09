SELINSGROVE – The cars and stars of the USAC Silver Crown Series will invade Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday, Aug. 9, for the first time in the history of either entity.
On tap will be the USAC Bill Holland Classic, Selinsgrove Speedway 74th Anniversary Race at 7 pm.
The prestigious event, meant to honor the very first winner of any race at Selinsgrove Speedway in 1946,will go 74 laps in distance and pay $8,000 to win out of a total champ car purse worth $33,000.
The United States Auto Club has only ever conducted one other race at Selinsgrove Speedway, which was a wingless sprint car event in 1971, won by Mitch Smith, of Linglestown.
The USAC Silver Crown Selinsgrove event coming up on Aug. 9 will be the first ever Silver Crown race at the speedway. And it will be just the second time in history that a USAC event of any kind has been staged at the oval since USAC formed out of the defunct AAA in 1955.
Bill Holland, of Reading, won the very first race ever run at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 20, 1946, before going on to win the 1949 Indianapolis 500 after a legendary career in AAA sanctioned racing contests across the nation.
Holland was posthumously inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2005.
Among the USAC Silver Crown standouts expected to compete in the Holland Classic, five-time and defending Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson, of Zionsville, Ind., is at the top of the list.
Others expected to enter include 2016 Silver Crown champion “The Bear” Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.; USAC Sprint champion Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.; “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.; CJ Leary, Greenfield, Ind.a; and Justin Grant, Ione, Calif., among many others.
The wingless USAC EAST 360 Sprints will join the USAC Silver Crown Series for a wingless sprint car event at Selinsgrove Speedway on Aug. 9.
