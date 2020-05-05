BETHLEHEM – Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro has announced the addition of 13 student-athletes that will join the Mountain Hawks’ wrestling program in the fall. The 13 wrestlers that will join the three-time EIWA Champions own a combined 10 state championships and one national prep title.
Four of the newcomers are ranked in the top 100 by FloWresting and/or InterMat including a pair ranked in the top 50. This class has also received national recognition, with this group ranked 10th by FloWrestling and 11th by InterMat.
Six states are represented among the incoming class, with eight of the 13 hailing from Pennsylvania. Half of the Pennsylvania contingent hails from District XI. Other states with representation include Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and New Jersey (by way of Belgium).
The three-time defending EIWA Champion Mountain Hawks return seven NCAA qualifiers including multi-time EIWA Champions Josh Humphreys and Jordan Wood.
Recruits include: Chris Barnabae – 125/133 – Glen Burnie, Md./Mount St. Joseph; Manzona Bryant – 149/157 – Columbus, Ohio/Western Reserve Academy; Karam Chakif – 285 – Allentown/Dieruff; JT Davis – 184/197 – Middletown, Del./Smyrna; Connor Herceg – 165 – Nazareth/Nazareth; Sean Kilrain – 174 – Brussels, Belgium/Blair Academy; Thayne Lawrence – 165/174 – Perryopolis/Frazier; TJ Moore – 285 – Lebanon/Cedar Crest; Drew Munch – 133/141 – Stroudsburg/Wyoming Seminary; Sheldon Seymour – 125 – Troy/Troy; Steven Storm – 141/149 – Stroudsburg/Pocono Mountain East; Tyler Sung – 165/174 – New Canaan, Conn./New Canaan; Caden Wright – 184 – Macungie/Emmaus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.