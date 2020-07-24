Are you like me, interested in the history of Indians in our state of Pennsylvania? Where did they come from? Where did they live? What did they do? How long were they here? Where did they go? I knew there were many other people out there who were asking those same questions when I moved to Pennsylvania years ago without any idea of where to go for the answers.
As I began my search for the history of those lost Indian tribes of the East, unbelievably, I found that no state in the U.S. had more Indian Village sites than Pennsylvania! And the reason that we are home to so much Indian history is the fact that Pennsylvania has more than 86,000 miles of rivers and streams; more miles than any state in the U.S. except Alaska. And guess where most of the Indians lived? Along those thousands of miles of rivers, streams and their valleys. Additionally, no state in the entire nation is richer in Indian Place Names or, in fact, Indian history that goes with them, than Pennsylvania.
From A to Z, Achsinning, which was Standing Stone in Huntingdon County to Zinachson, the shortened name given to the West Branch of the Susquehanna River by Conrad Weiser in 1754. These thousands of Pennsylvania place names are hard to pronounce yet full of music like nature! Of far greater importance, Indian Place Names are full of fascinating history. Let us now take a look at some of our long-forgotten Pennsylvania Indian history.
Even before the formation of the Iroquois confederation in 1570 through Cornplanter’s death in 1836, Indian tribes inhabited Pennsylvania. When the first Europeans came to Pennsylvania in the 1600s, they found these native Indian populations living mainly along the valleys of the three major river systems of Pennsylvania: The Delaware, Susquehanna, and Allegheny-Ohio River Basin. The Lenape populated Eastern Pennsylvania along the Delaware; the Susquehanna River branches in Northern Pennsylvania were home to the Iroquoian-speaking natives of what would become New York State, while the Iroquoian-speaking Susquehannocks migrated to the lower Susquehanna River valley during the 1500s.
The first European to write a detailed description of Indians who lived in what would become Pennsylvania was Capt. John Smith. While exploring the northern reaches of the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, he met the Susquehannocks who lived in the Susquehanna River valley to the north. Struck by the their awesome strength and size, Smith described them as giants and was surprised that they already had in their possession European beads and metal that they must have acquired by trading with the different Indian tribes of the North toward Canada and to the East along the Delaware River.
What was life like in these Indian villages of the 1600s? Typically, the woodland Indian tribes of Pennsylvania were a matrilineal society in which all ancestral descent was traced through the maternal rather than the paternal lines; with the women also appointing the chiefs and controlling most of the property. Women typically became farmers, tending crops of maize (corn), beans and squash; referring to them as the three sisters, while the men took care of the hunting and fishing.
It is within or near Pennsylvania’s boundaries, that most of the early history of our nation was formed. With Pennsylvania as the keystone of the colonies and gateway to the west, it is indeed appropriate to call the Indian history of Pennsylvania the Indian history of the Eastern Frontier. Little did I know, as I continued to search for our Pennsylvania Indian history, that many of the answers to my questions would be buried deep within the hallowed walls of “old book” stores in the form of long forgotten books. With those thoughts in mind, I have searched for years for legitimate sources of information to answer questions about the part the Indians played in Pennsylvania history, given the little attention historians have traditionally granted them.
The Indians existence is fact, and knowledge of their history is critical to understanding the comprehensive history of our country. Their forced 18th century migration westward, particularly that of the Delaware and Shawnee across the Allegheny mountains of Pennsylvania into the Ohio country, lit the fires that would keep the western frontier ablaze for the next 40 years. Pennsylvania was also the gateway to the west through which all the major players of those 40 years of Indian wars would pass: Indian traders, frontiersmen, and pioneer families.
With Pennsylvania as keystone of the colonies and gateway to the west, you can see why it was indeed logical that all major wars of this time period (1755-1794) had their roots in Pennsylvania history; as most military leaders involved in those Indian Wars and a majority of their fighting men were from Pennsylvania. As the Pennsylvania Indians were pushed westward, Indian traders from Pennsylvania filled the necessary void to connect the frontier with civilization and with it, vital information on trade and Indian activity. And physically, the meeting of the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers to form the Ohio at Fort Pitt, became the great highway westward that would extend our nation, and with it the Pennsylvania influence on moving a nation westward into America’s heartland.
As I began to read about the Indian history of the East, I began to understand the prominent place that Pennsylvania played in early American history, but little did I know the part our native Indians played in shaping that history. Beginning with the French & Indian War and the causes that led up to the 40 years of “Indian Wars” from 1755 to 1794, I read about all the Indian uprisings and tragedies on the Eastern Frontier in those years including, Pontiac’s War, Lord Dunmore’s War, and the part the Indians played in the Revolutionary War. As you read more Pennsylvania Indian history, you will also begin to know and understand the motivation the Indians had in trying to hold onto their native land and the conflicts that would result.
Go where we may in Pennsylvania, we were once reminded of the rich Indian history present in our state. Their place names were noted everywhere but have since gone away. Here are a few that I love! Shamokin, formally situated on the site of present-day Sunbury; Chinklacamoose, an old Indian village site located at what is now the city of Clearfield; Lycoming, a corruption of Legani-hanne or sandy stream in the local Indian dialects; or Chillisquaque, “place of the snow-birds” according to Moravian missionary John Heckewelder, where there was once a Shawnee village in northern Northumberland County. Place names that ring out and echo down through the annals of time!
Unfortunately, though, we also learned that our schools were not teaching the Indian history of Pennsylvania and the Eastern Frontier anymore; and that was the main reason why my wife and I decided to start republishing these great old books keeping our Pennsylvania and Eastern frontier history alive. Books that were originally published 100-plus years ago but were forgotten by generations and revived by us to give the Indian his rightful place in our history before we lose this information totally. Also, we decided to expand that base of knowledge about Pennsylvania and Eastern Frontier History.
Although most Indians and their cultures have vanished, their colorful place names must not perish as a permanent reminder of their once vibrant presence. So, this year I challenge you to make it a point to spend some time reading classic Pennsylvania Indian history. Books that bring to life, their history, their stories, and their voices from the past in titles like A History of the Indian Villages and Place Names of Pennsylvania. Another great source of PA Indian history information can be gleaned by exploring the website ExplorePAHistory.com. Developed by a consortium of Pennsylvania public agencies, it is a free passport to our historic past. Then as you begin to study the Indian history of the East; remember that lonely Indian brave, sitting before his campfire on a cold and windy night; high atop a secluded river ridge, giving thanks to his god. Remember, that this was his land and it is indeed hallowed ground and these names will live on in the mountains, rivers, streams, and towns until the end of time! He still lives here in spirit. I will help you remember him forever. History is a great teacher for those who would learn from it. To this goal all our books were dedicated!
From somewhere on the Pennsylvania Frontier, Ron Wenning.
