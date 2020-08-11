Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Miami 7 3 .700 _ Atlanta 11 7 .611 _ Philadelphia 5 6 .455 2½ Washington 5 7 .417 3 New York 7 10 .412 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 3 .769 _ St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 Cincinnati 7 9 .438 4½ Milwaukee 6 8 .429 4½ Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB Colorado 11 5 .688 _ Los Angeles 11 6 .647 ½ San Diego 10 7 .588 1½ Arizona 7 10 .412 4½ San Francisco 7 11 .389 5
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8 Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4 Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2 Houston 6, San Francisco 4 Arizona 12, Colorado 8 San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Clippard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd. Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m. San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd. Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 10 6 .625 _ Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 1½ Baltimore 7 7 .500 2 Toronto 5 8 .385 3½ Boston 6 10 .375 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 6 .647 _ Detroit 9 5 .643 ½ Cleveland 10 7 .588 1 Chicago 8 9 .471 3 Kansas City 7 10 .412 4 West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 5 .706 _ Houston 7 9 .438 4½ Texas 6 9 .400 5 Seattle 7 11 .389 5½ Los Angeles 6 11 .353 6
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7 Houston 6, San Francisco 4 Seattle 10, Texas 2 L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (González 0-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kittredge 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m. Minnesota (Clippard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gonzales 2-1) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m. Oakland (Fiers 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Toronto 51 19 .729 — x-Boston 47 23 .671 4 x-Philadelphia 42 28 .600 9 x-Brooklyn 34 36 .486 17 New York 21 45 .318 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Miami 44 27 .620 — x-Orlando 32 39 .451 12 Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 Washington 24 46 .343 19½ Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 55 16 .775 — x-Indiana 43 28 .606 12 Chicago 22 43 .338 30 Detroit 20 46 .303 32½ Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Houston 44 25 .638 — x-Dallas 43 30 .589 3 Memphis 33 38 .465 12 San Antonio 31 38 .449 13 New Orleans 30 40 .429 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Denver 46 25 .648 — x-Oklahoma City 43 27 .614 2½ x-Utah 43 28 .606 3 Portland 33 39 .458 13½ Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 5 Phoenix 32 39 .451 20½ Sacramento 29 41 .414 23 Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Phoenix 128, Oklahoma City 101 Dallas 122, Utah 114 Toronto 114, Milwaukee 106 Miami 114, Indiana 92 L.A. Lakers 124, Denver 121
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 1 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 2 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. Boston at Memphis, 5 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Houston, 4 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 5 3 .625 — Indiana 3 4 .429 1½ Washington 3 4 .429 1½ Connecticut 2 6 .250 3 Atlanta 2 6 .250 3 New York 1 6 .143 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 7 1 .875 — Las Vegas 5 2 .714 1½ Minnesota 5 2 .714 1½ Phoenix 5 3 .625 2 Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2½ Dallas 3 5 .375 4
Monday’s Games
Connecticut 93, Atlanta 82 Phoenix 91, Dallas 79 Seattle 89, Chicago 71
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m. New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m. Thursday’s Games Indiana at New York, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Toronto (1)Philadelphia vs. (8)Montreal Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay vs. (7)Columbus Tuesday, Aug. 11: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD (3)Washington vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD (4)Boston vs. (5)Carolina Tuesday, Aug. 11: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston vs. Carolina, noon Monday, Aug. 17: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston vs. Carolina, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina vs. Boston, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas vs. (8)Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD (2)Colorado vs. (7)Arizona Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona vs. Colorado, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona vs. Colorado, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD (3)Dallas vs. (6)Calgary Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD (4)St. Louis vs. (5)Vancouver Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Released LHP Brian Johnson. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Buck Farmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred CF Franchy Cordero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Jose Rodriguez for assignment. Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent CF Aaron Whitefield outright to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Shaw from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carl Edwards on 10-day IL retroactive to August 7. Claimed RHP Brady Lail off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Designated INF Patrick Wisdom for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Jose Alvarado from the paternity list. TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract and assigned to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Taylor Hearn from alternate training site. Optioned OF Adolis Garcia to alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Beasley from alternate training site. Placed LHP Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Traded LHP Brooks Raley to Houston for a player to be named later. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 9. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 2B Luis Urias from the 10-day IL. Designated 1B/OF Logan Morrison for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the restricted list after opting out of the 2020 season. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RF Kyle Garlick to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers, was outrighted to Sacramento (PCL) and elected free agency. Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers and was optioned to alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa.
FOOTBALL
National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived FB Bronson Rechsteiner. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Jovahn Fair. Waived CB Jameson Houston. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Detroit. Waived LB Jamal Davis. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Gareon Conley from the PUP list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed TE Nate Wieting off waivers from Cleveland. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB Cam Smith with non-football injury designation. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed DE Vinny Curry to a one-year contract. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Brian Allen and RB Anthony Jones. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Travis Jonsen. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Josh Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Reilly Walsh to a three-year, entry-level contract.
COLLEGE
LA SALLE — Named Chirstine Pereira Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance.
