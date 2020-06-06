WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters recently issued a statement warning that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Cutters’ season may not start on time.
Whether or not a season will be held is ultimately a decision to be made by Major and Minor League Baseball, the team noted.
In part, the statement read, “The Williamsport Crosscutters do not anticipate the 2020 season starting on time. Further, we await word from Major League Baseball and its member clubs as to whether they will supply players to MiLB clubs in the current climate. As soon as we have a clear picture and an official announcement from MLB and MiLB, we will immediately communicate it to our fans and partners.”
The Cutters are a short-season Class-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The regular season opener was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at State College. The home opener was to be played Friday, June 19, again with State College.
