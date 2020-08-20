Local golf

Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton

Retirees League standings

American Conference

Place Won Lost 1 Lawver — Meckley 20.5 9.5 2 J Hans — Hockenbrock 19 11 3 Babcock — Houseknecht 17.5 12.5 T4 Shellenberger — Steinbach 17 13 T4 Bower — McRoberts 17 13 6 Neuer — Neuer 16 14 7 D Allen — Fritzges 15.5 14.5 8 Fama — Rupert 14.5 15.5 9 Houser — Mausteller 14 16 T10 Day — Roth 13.5 16.5 T10 Batman — Callenberger 13.5 16.5 12 R Allen — Klein 13 17 13 Neuhard — Reynolds 11.5 18.5 14 Frey — Troutman 7.5 22.5

National Conference

1 Strosser — Talhelm 19.5 10.5 2 R Fisher — Zimmerman 19 11 T3 Aunkst — Bachman 18.5 11.5 T3 Knouse — Z Fisher 18.5 11.5 5 Knarr — Ryan 16.5 13.5 6 Rupert — Temple 16 14 7 Dooris — Harris 15 15 8 Andrews — Peterman 14 16 9 Boatman — Laidacker 12 18 10 D Hans — Moser 11 19 T11 Dupes — Scampone 10 20 12 Laroche — Latshaw 10 20

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ Miami 9 9 .500 1½ Philadelphia 9 10 .474 2 New York 12 14 .462 2½ Washington 9 12 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 8 .667 _ Milwaukee 11 11 .500 4 St. Louis 6 7 .462 4½ Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5 Pittsburgh 4 16 .200 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 8 .692 _ Colorado 13 11 .542 4 San Diego 14 12 .538 4 Arizona 13 12 .520 4½ San Francisco 10 16 .385 8

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3 St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3 Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3 Houston 13, Colorado 6 San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 1 San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 8 .667 _ Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 ½ Baltimore 12 12 .500 4 Toronto 10 11 .476 4½ Boston 7 18 .280 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 9 .640 _ Cleveland 15 9 .625 ½ Chicago 14 11 .560 2 Detroit 9 13 .409 5½ Kansas City 10 15 .400 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 17 8 .680 _ Houston 14 10 .583 2½ Texas 10 13 .435 6 Los Angeles 8 17 .320 9 Seattle 8 18 .308 9½

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2 Boston 6, Philadelphia 3 Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3 Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3 Houston 13, Colorado 6 San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 1 San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 1:05 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m. Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 7:35 p.m. Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Orlando 1, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD Toronto 2, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD Boston 2, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD Miami 1, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD Western Conference Portland 1, L.A. Lakers 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Dallas 1 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD Denver 1, Utah 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD Houston 1, Oklahoma City 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Chicago 8 4 .667 — Connecticut 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 4 7 .364 3½ Washington 4 7 .364 3½ Atlanta 2 10 .167 6 New York 1 10 .091 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 11 1 .917 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 2½ Minnesota 8 3 .727 2½ Los Angeles 8 3 .727 2½ Phoenix 6 6 .500 5 Dallas 4 8 .333 7

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 98, Atlanta 91 Minnesota 91, Dallas 84 Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m. New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

At Toronto (1)Philadelphia 3, (8)Montreal 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3 Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 4, (7)Columbus 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT (6)N.Y. Islanders 3, (3)Washington 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Friday, Aug. 14: N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 Sunday, Aug. 16: N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, Aug. 20: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 23: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD (4)Boston 4, (5)Carolina 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina 3, Boston 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston 3, Carolina 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 4 Carolina 3 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 2, Carolina 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND At Edmonton, Alberta (1)Las Vegas 4, (8)Chicago 1 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Thursday, Aug. 13: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Saturday, Aug. 15: Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16: Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (2)Colorado 4, (7)Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Friday, Aug. 14: Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Saturday, Aug. 15: Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Colorado 7, Arizona 1 (3)Dallas 3, (6)Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Thursday, Aug. 13: Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14: Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Tuesday, Aug. 18: Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 22: Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD (5)Vancouver 3, (4)St. Louis 2 Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3 Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. x-Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Christian Arroyo from the IL. Optioned RHP Marcus Walden to alternate training site. Designated RHP Mike Shawaryn for assignment. Claimed RHP Andrew Triggs off waivers from San Francisco and optioned to alternate training site. Designated LHP Stephen Gonsalves for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Dane Dunning from alternate training site. Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the IL. Designated INF Chester Cuthbert for assignment. Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to alternate training site. Transferred INF C.J. Cron and RHP Dario Agrazal from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jorge Bonifacio and RHP Casey Mize from the alternate training site. Placed INF Harold Castro on the 10-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Harvey from alternate training site. optioned RHP Kevin McCarthy to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jesse Hahn from paternity leave. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Littell to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Paul Blackburn from alternate site. Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Shaw and RHP Art Warren to alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 17. Recalled RHP Aaron Siegers from alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Transferred LHP Joe Palumbo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Nate Pearson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from alternate training site. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to alternate training site. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Matt Grace from alternate training site. Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the 10-day IL. Released RHP James Sherfy. CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adbert Alzolay to alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Nick Senzel on the IL. Recalled INF Mike Moustakas from alternate training site. COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 18. Recalled INF Brendan Rodgers from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to alternate training site. Activated LHP Austin Gomber from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Oviedo from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Seattle Mariners. Optioned CF Edward Olivares to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Michel Baez from alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site. Optioned OF Steven Duggar to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez from alternate site. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to alternate training site. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Signed P Lac Edwards. Waived K Kaare Vedvik. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released T Travis Bruffy and WR Travis Fulgham. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp. Waived WR Aleva Hifo and WR Andre Baccellia. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Marcus Sayles. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Ethan Wolf. Waived DB Tino Ellis. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Graham Gano. Placed WR Cody Core on the IL. NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Kenneth Dixon. Signed WR Chris Hogan. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Trevor Siemian, TE Geoff Swaim, RB Marcus Marshall and WR Krishawn Hogan. Waived QB Cole McDonald, RB Daylin Dawkins, WR Kyle Williams and TE Parker Hesse. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ryan Shea to a two-year, entry level contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Zach Fucale to a one-year contract. ECHL READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Aaron Titcomb for the 2020-2021 season. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed Jacki Gemelos to a seven-day contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Paxten Aaronson to a contract starting in January 2021. LA GALAXY — Acquired W Yony Gonzalez on loan from S.L. Benifica in Portugal. USL Championship League USL Championship — Suspended M Jahon Rad from Kansas City II, for one game following a red card offense against Saint Louis FC during an Aug. 15 match. Suspended D Caleb Kiner from Portland Timbers 2, for one game following two red card offenses against Reno 1868 FC during an Aug. 15 match. Suspended M Ayoze Perez from Indy Eleven, for one game following red card offense against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC during an Aug. 15 match. Suspended G Wallis Lapsley, from New York Red Bulls, for one game following a red card offense against Loudoun United FC during an Aug. 12 match. Suspended M Anderson Asiedu from Birmingham Legion FC, for two red card offenses against Charlotte Independence during an Aug. 12 match. College TENNESSEE STATE — Named Tywaune Evans head women’s basketball coach. UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Announced the resignation of assistant basketball coach Brandon Mason.

