Local golf
Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton
Retirees League standings
American Conference
Place Won Lost 1 Lawver — Meckley 20.5 9.5 2 J Hans — Hockenbrock 19 11 3 Babcock — Houseknecht 17.5 12.5 T4 Shellenberger — Steinbach 17 13 T4 Bower — McRoberts 17 13 6 Neuer — Neuer 16 14 7 D Allen — Fritzges 15.5 14.5 8 Fama — Rupert 14.5 15.5 9 Houser — Mausteller 14 16 T10 Day — Roth 13.5 16.5 T10 Batman — Callenberger 13.5 16.5 12 R Allen — Klein 13 17 13 Neuhard — Reynolds 11.5 18.5 14 Frey — Troutman 7.5 22.5
National Conference
1 Strosser — Talhelm 19.5 10.5 2 R Fisher — Zimmerman 19 11 T3 Aunkst — Bachman 18.5 11.5 T3 Knouse — Z Fisher 18.5 11.5 5 Knarr — Ryan 16.5 13.5 6 Rupert — Temple 16 14 7 Dooris — Harris 15 15 8 Andrews — Peterman 14 16 9 Boatman — Laidacker 12 18 10 D Hans — Moser 11 19 T11 Dupes — Scampone 10 20 12 Laroche — Latshaw 10 20
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ Miami 9 9 .500 1½ Philadelphia 9 10 .474 2 New York 12 14 .462 2½ Washington 9 12 .429 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 16 8 .667 _ Milwaukee 11 11 .500 4 St. Louis 6 7 .462 4½ Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5 Pittsburgh 4 16 .200 10
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 8 .692 _ Colorado 13 11 .542 4 San Diego 14 12 .538 4 Arizona 13 12 .520 4½ San Francisco 10 16 .385 8
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3 St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3 Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3 Houston 13, Colorado 6 San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 1 San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m. Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 16 8 .667 _ Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 ½ Baltimore 12 12 .500 4 Toronto 10 11 .476 4½ Boston 7 18 .280 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 9 .640 _ Cleveland 15 9 .625 ½ Chicago 14 11 .560 2 Detroit 9 13 .409 5½ Kansas City 10 15 .400 6
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 17 8 .680 _ Houston 14 10 .583 2½ Texas 10 13 .435 6 Los Angeles 8 17 .320 9 Seattle 8 18 .308 9½
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2 Boston 6, Philadelphia 3 Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3 Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3 Houston 13, Colorado 6 San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings Oakland 4, Arizona 1 San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1), 1:05 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m. Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 1-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-2), 7:35 p.m. Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Orlando 1, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD Toronto 2, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD Boston 2, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD Miami 1, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD Western Conference Portland 1, L.A. Lakers 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Dallas 1 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD Denver 1, Utah 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23: Denver vs Utah, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, TBD x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Denver vs Utah, TBD Houston 1, Oklahoma City 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 8 4 .667 — Connecticut 5 7 .417 3 Indiana 4 7 .364 3½ Washington 4 7 .364 3½ Atlanta 2 10 .167 6 New York 1 10 .091 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 11 1 .917 — Las Vegas 8 3 .727 2½ Minnesota 8 3 .727 2½ Los Angeles 8 3 .727 2½ Phoenix 6 6 .500 5 Dallas 4 8 .333 7
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 98, Atlanta 91 Minnesota 91, Dallas 84 Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m. New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
FIRST ROUND
