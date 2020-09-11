TURBOTVILLE - Defending District 4 Class A champions Muncy are going to be a handful for plenty of teams this season, just ask Warrior Run.
Four different Indians scored rushing touchdowns as Muncy rolled to a 32-7 season-opening win at Warrior Run Friday evening.
The Defenders - faced with replenishing a roster ravaged by graduation losses - showed improvement as the game went on, something that wasn't lost on Coach Chris Long.
Down 20-0, Warrior Run mounted a nine-play 73-yard drive to put points on the board before the half. Quarterback Nathan Michael hooked up with fellow senior Coltin Pentycofe for a 35-yard strike down the left sideline, which set the two up for a one-yard pass and catch with just 12 ticks in the half.
"We were happy with that drive at the end of the half," said Long. "It was good to score, and put points on the board. Early on we made too many mental mistakes."
Muncy rushed for over 260 yards and used plenty of backs behind a young offensive line.
"It is a new line, but the gelled well," said Muncy Coach Sean Tetreault. "We're blessed, a coach's dream, to have too many running backs. It's great to have those fresh legs."
Quarterback Branson Eyer got the Indians on the board with a 17-yard run in the first quarter. Loudon Boring nailed the PAT. Five minutes later, Muncy struck again when Chase Crawley and Eyer hooked up for a 71-yard pass and catch. A failed PAT and it was 13-0.
Paul Pepper gave the Indians a 20-0 lead when he barreled in from eight yards out.
Muncy added two more scores, in the third and fourth quarters. Ethan Gush powered in from five yards and Pepper scored again on an eight-yard scoring run. Both PATs were blocked.
The Defenders used Michael and Hunter Rovenolt at quarterback, neither of whom have varsity experience.
"Nathan, I don't think he's ever played quarterback," said Long. "He throws the ball a little better. That throw to Coltin, that was a great throw."
Both had success scrambling, however the Muncy defense was stout all night with Bailey Hadzinikolov and Ethan Gush filling running holes from their linebacker positions.
Muncy is home with Bucktail next week while Warrior Run will travel to Hughesville.
Muncy 32, Warrior Run 7
at Warrior Run
;Muncy;Warrior Run
First downs;15;10
Rushes-yds.;43-275;35-159
Passing yds.;118;63
Totals yds.;407;257
Passing (C-Att,-Int);5-9-0;5-9-0
Penalties;7-55;4-20
Fumbles/lost;1-0;0-0
Punts;2-29;2-64
Score by quarters
Muncy (1-0);13;7;6;6;—;32
Team B (0-1);0;7;0;0;—;7
Order of scoring
1st quarter
M - Branson Eyer 17 rush, Loudon Boring PAT, 7-, 9:28
M - Chase Crawley 71 reception from Eyer, PAT failed, 13-0, 4:01
2nd quarter
M - Paul Pepper 8 rush, Boring PAT, 20-0, 3:28
WR - Pentycofe 1 reception from Nathan Michael, 20-7, :12
3rd quarter
M - Ethan Gush 5 rush, PAT blocked, 26-7, 4:13
M Pepper 8 rush, PAT blocked, 32-7, 2:22
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Muncy: Ethan Gush 11-86, TD; Ty NIxon 16-103, 2 TDs; Paul Pepper 5-24, TD; Branson Eyer 4-26, TD; Eli Weikle 6-34; Bailey Hadzinikolov 1-11; Warrior Run: Justin Blair 17-48; Logan Smedley 3-11; Nathan Michael 11-59; Hunter Rovenolt 5-66; Team 1(-3).
PASSING: Muncy: Branson Eyer 5-9-0, 118 yds, TD; Warrior Run: Nathan Michael 5-9-0, 63 yards, TD; Hunter Rovenolt 0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Muncy — Brady Ryder 1-9; Ross Eyer 2-28; Chase Crawley 2-91, TD. Warior Run — Hunter Rovenolt 1-25; Tanner Confair 1-5; Coltin Pentycofe 2-36, TD; Justin Blair 1(-3).
