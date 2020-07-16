Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Wednesday, July 1
And so it begins! Yes, we had to take temperatures; yes, we had to fill out health questionnaires and hopefully, tomorrow’s logistics of all that will run smoother now that we’ve done it once).
But even with those new procedures, it was practice! And honestly, although we were missing some really key athletes, some due to the pandemic, we had a good core on both the girls’ and guys’ sides.
Cara Kennedy (cross country state qualifier in 2017) has a major journey ahead of her as she returns from back surgery in the spring, but it was fun to see her and Karenza Musser start to unfurl their newly formed “I’m-a-senior” leadership wings. It is these new roles that make the first day of summer workouts so exciting.
Along the lines of beginning to form a new team, one concerning thing was that there were no new faces for the high school. There were some eighth graders that are now freshmen, but the only athletes that came out to the first practice ran for us last year.
Historically, some of our best new runners on both the guys and the girls side have been athletes that came out for the first time in high school so we shall see how that plays out; I knew that recruiting would be difficult during this time.
For now, let’s focus on what we do have – for instance, on the guys’ side, the returning trio of Brody Bender, Timmy Marvin, and Chase Bilodeau should anchor the best junior class Milton has had since we won districts in 2016 with Tyler Leeser, Seth Kendall and Nick Doresky.
After practice, I received a reminder that this season will continue to be unpredictable with the release of Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s “wear a mask if you are outside your house mandate.” As our country’s cases continue to rise everything seems so fragile, but wearing a mask in the weight room seems like a small price to pay to have a season.
