Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Monday, Aug. 3
I am exhausted. But it’s that good type of exhaustion where you muscles ache from use and your brain is tired from thinking, and you can’t wait to climb into bed at night. And the fact that I will be in my own bed tonight after our first day of Cross County Camp instead of lying down in my tent (this year we have transitioned from an overnight camp to a day camp at RB Winter due to COVID) is definitely a positive. In fact, there were a lot of positives today. With COVID, all the food needs to be single serve, so instead of a cooler of Gatorade, we have individual bottles; instead of cooking and sharing a meal, Milton Area School District’s food service coordinator, Sharon Adami, helped take care of us; instead of having a van and all riding together, some parents stepped up with car-pooling.
After a summer filled with inconsistency, we had more athletes gathered today than we have had all summer, and it started to feel like a team. This year’s camp theme of “Dreams” fed right into that (you know, as they say, “teamwork makes the…”). This year so many dreams have been “deferred” as Langston Hughes put it and so, when dreams start to feel impossible, we naturally turned to Don Quixote to think about how “to run where the brave dare not go.”
Figuring out where to go on runs and what problems to try and solve these days has made me think a lot this week about Reinhold Neibuhr’s “Serenity Prayer” (“God grant me the serenity to accept…”). When I had the privilege to hear Cal Ripken Jr. speak a couple of years ago, he talked about how one of the things that made him successful was that he seemed to put more things in the category of “things I can change” than other ball players. Now that PIAA — the governing body of Pa. sports that makes the rules, has instead made “guidelines” and “suggestions” for the 2020 cross country season, the question then becomes for me as a coach: What role do we play in establishing which “guidelines” we are going to follow? They suggest that the course be 6 feet wide, ours isn’t — do we need a new course? They suggest that only 12 athletes from a team be allowed to compete, but one of the unique things about cross country is that everyone is supposed to be able to compete and toe the line at a dual meet. They suggest staggered starts, but who decides how the stagger is made? (Is it by teams? Is it by ranking your runners and sending the top 5 out first and then later the next 5?). It will be an interesting next few weeks as we get these questions answered (or is it our role to help answer them?), but for now, it is time to find that bed and dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.