LEWISBURG — Following a rough start to the season that included a three-game losing streak, Lewisburg’s soccer team is now starting to find its groove.
The Green Dragons put their stamp on the matchup against Shamokin early when they scored their first goal less than 4 minutes into the contest.
Lewisburg added onto that early goal with two scores in the second half — both from Taryn Beers — to take a 3-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over the Indians at Lewisburg Area High School.
“It was a solid, solid win. I was really happy,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski, whose team improves to 4-3, 3-0 in HAC-I. “We moved the ball well and we worked hard, so it was good stuff today.”
Shamokin, on the other hand, falls to 1-5-1, 1-3 with the loss.
“I think we started two seniors today,” said Shamokin coach Todd Nye. “We have some younger players and we just need to keep going to work every day, and we just need to keep trying to build on the small positives.”
A unassisted goal by Ella Reish just 3:18 into the game put Shamokin on its heels early, but the Indians played strong defense the rest of the first half even though the Green Dragons would fire an additional eight shots on goalkeeper Olivia Haupt.
“That was a big plus. You get an early goal and it relaxes the girls a bit and it makes the flow (of the game) go,” said Gerlinski. “The way we were possessing the ball and holding Shamokin. Just by scoring and keeping the pressure on kind of kept Shamokin down a little.”
“They scored four minutes into the game, but we held them the rest of the half,” said Nye. “Yeah, it becomes tough on the players because you always like to score first and get the upper hand, but it just didn’t work out.”
Lewisburg made the score 2-0 barely 4 minutes into the second half when Beers scored the first of her two goals off an assist by Chelsea Stanton.
“Chelsea couldn’t have given me a more perfect ball, and honestly I have to thank her for it,” said Beers. “I’ve been working on staying in the middle because sometimes I end up running on the outside, but my coaches have been telling me to stay central, and it worked out.”
Then with 25:32 remaining in the game Stanton and Beers hooked up again for the latter’s second goal after she picked up a slotted ball passed up the middle from Stanton.
“Taryn is a hustler and she works hard. The first one was a hustle goal, and the second one was a slotted ball through the middle,” said Gerlinski.
“We’ve been working on the combos coming from the middle to the attacking third and trying to make that stuff tighter, and boy it went bang-bang to Taryn from Chelsea. Taryn is the loudest on the field and she calls for the ball — you can’t mistake it — and there it was a beautiful slotted ball.”
Shamokin, which was limited to just three shots in the game, now must get the chalkboard back out in an effort to get some more wins on the season.
“So, we’ll go back to the drawing board and throw some things out there that the coaches and I were talking (about), and we’ll see what we come up for Wednesday,” said Nye. “We just got to go back to work (today) and get ready for Wednesday. We’ll just keep working, keep plugging and keep moving people around and find the right chemistry.
“We’re looking to grow,” added Shamokin’s coach.
Lewisburg, which has now won three games in a row, will hit the road to play Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“The girls are playing well and they feel it. It’s always a good thing to win, and win convincingly,” said Gerlinski. “Hopefully the girls are ready to take the same stuff to the next game.
“We’ve had some inconsistencies — some up-and-down play. We need to clean that up and we’re doing it, and we’re getting there.”
Lewisburg 3, Shamokin 0First half
Lew-Ella Reish, unassisted, 36:42.
Second half
Lew-Taryn Beers, assist Chelsea Stanton, 36:06. Lew-Beers, assist Stanton, 25:32.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-3; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 7-1; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 3; Shamokin, Olivia Haupt, 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.