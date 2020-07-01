LEBANON — Bucknell Golf Club's Hannah Rabb shot a two-day 166 to finish tied for 29th earlier this week at the Pennsylvania Golf Association Junior Girls Championships at Lebanon Country Club.
Rabb shot an 85 on Monday and 81 on Tuesday.
Megan Meng, of the Jericho National Golf Club, New Hope, shot a two-day 166 to take top honors.
