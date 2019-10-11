The Buffalo Valley Sportsman’s Assoc, Mifflinburg, will host a CWD meeting on Tuesday, October 15 at 7pm. Biologist Jared Oyster will present a Powerpoint program with a question and answer period to follow. Call the Northcentral regional office of the PA Game Commission at 570-398-4744 with any questions. The meeting is open to the public.
Buffalo Valley Sportsman's Assoc. to host meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease
