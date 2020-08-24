Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ Miami 11 11 .500 2 New York 12 14 .462 3 Washington 11 14 .440 3½ Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 17 10 .630 _ St. Louis 9 8 .529 3 Cincinnati 11 15 .423 5½ Milwaukee 11 15 .423 5½ Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ San Diego 18 12 .600 4 San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 Colorado 13 15 .464 8 Arizona 13 16 .448 8½
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5 Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0 Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 13, Houston 2 San Francisco 5, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3 N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Washington 9, Miami 3 Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1 San Francisco 6, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3 San Diego 5, Houston 3 Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4 N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Miami (López 2-1) at Washington (Voth 0-2), 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 10 .655 _ New York 16 9 .640 1 Baltimore 14 14 .500 4½ Toronto 13 13 .500 4½ Boston 9 20 .310 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 10 .655 _ Cleveland 17 11 .607 1½ Chicago 17 12 .586 2 Detroit 11 15 .423 6½ Kansas City 11 17 .393 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 20 9 .690 _ Houston 15 13 .536 4½ Texas 10 17 .370 9 Seattle 11 19 .367 9½ Los Angeles 9 20 .310 11
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3 Cleveland 6, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2 Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 13, Houston 2 Seattle 10, Texas 1 N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Boston 4 Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4 Detroit 7, Cleveland 4 Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4 Seattle 4, Texas 1 San Diego 5, Houston 3 Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 2, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 3, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Indiana vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Indiana vs. Miami, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 2, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Utah vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
(x-if necessary)
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Aug. 11 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT At Edmonton, Alberta Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12 At Toronto Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Thursday, Aug. 13 At Toronto Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 3, Boston 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14 At Toronto Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Saturday, Aug. 15 At Toronto Boston 3, Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17 At Toronto Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Boston 4, Carolina 3 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18 At Toronto Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 At Toronto Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1 Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1 Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3, Philadelphia leads series 3-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1 Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 20 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-1 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2 Friday, Aug. 21 At Toronto Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, Philadelphia wins series 4-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) Saturday, Aug. 22 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5,Colorado 3, Dallas leads series 1-0 Sunday, Aug. 23 At Toronto Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, Boston leads series 1-0 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0, Las Vegas leads series 1-0 Monday, Aug. 24 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 At Toronto Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 8 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 At Toronto Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 At Toronto Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 At Toronto Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 At Toronto x-Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD Monday, Aug. 31 At Toronto x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD Tuesday, Sept. 1 At Toronto x-Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2 At Toronto x-Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD Thursday, Sept. 3 At Toronto x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
