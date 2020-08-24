Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ Miami 11 11 .500 2 New York 12 14 .462 3 Washington 11 14 .440 3½ Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 10 .630 _ St. Louis 9 8 .529 3 Cincinnati 11 15 .423 5½ Milwaukee 11 15 .423 5½ Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ San Diego 18 12 .600 4 San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 Colorado 13 15 .464 8 Arizona 13 16 .448 8½

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5 Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0 Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 13, Houston 2 San Francisco 5, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3 N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Miami 3 Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4 St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1 San Francisco 6, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3 San Diego 5, Houston 3 Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4 N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Miami (López 2-1) at Washington (Voth 0-2), 6:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 10 .655 _ New York 16 9 .640 1 Baltimore 14 14 .500 4½ Toronto 13 13 .500 4½ Boston 9 20 .310 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 10 .655 _ Cleveland 17 11 .607 1½ Chicago 17 12 .586 2 Detroit 11 15 .423 6½ Kansas City 11 17 .393 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 20 9 .690 _ Houston 15 13 .536 4½ Texas 10 17 .370 9 Seattle 11 19 .367 9½ Los Angeles 9 20 .310 11

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3 Cleveland 6, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2 Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 13, Houston 2 Seattle 10, Texas 1 N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4 Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4 Detroit 7, Cleveland 4 Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4 Seattle 4, Texas 1 San Diego 5, Houston 3 Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Home team listed last

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 2, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 3, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Indiana vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, Aug. 26: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Indiana vs. Miami, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 2, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Utah vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD x-Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

(x-if necessary)

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Aug. 11 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT At Edmonton, Alberta Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12 At Toronto Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Thursday, Aug. 13 At Toronto Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 3, Boston 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14 At Toronto Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Saturday, Aug. 15 At Toronto Boston 3, Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17 At Toronto Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Boston 4, Carolina 3 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18 At Toronto Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 At Toronto Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1 Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1 Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3, Philadelphia leads series 3-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1 Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 20 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-1 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2 Friday, Aug. 21 At Toronto Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, Philadelphia wins series 4-2 At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) Saturday, Aug. 22 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5,Colorado 3, Dallas leads series 1-0 Sunday, Aug. 23 At Toronto Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, Boston leads series 1-0 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0, Las Vegas leads series 1-0 Monday, Aug. 24 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 At Toronto Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 8 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 At Toronto Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 At Toronto Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Dallas, 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 At Toronto Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 At Toronto x-Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD Monday, Aug. 31 At Toronto x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD Tuesday, Sept. 1 At Toronto x-Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2 At Toronto x-Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD x-Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD Thursday, Sept. 3 At Toronto x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311

Saturday at Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 311 laps, 60 points. 2. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 311, 50. 3. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 311, 41. 4. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 311, 42. 5. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 311, 33. 6. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 46. 7. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 311, 37. 8. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 311, 37. 9. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 311, 42. 10. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 311, 29. 11. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 311, 26. 12. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 25. 13. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 24. 14. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 310, 23. 15. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 310, 31. 16. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 310, 23. 17. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 309, 21. 18. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 309, 19. 19. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 309, 18. 20. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 309, 17. 21. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 309, 16. 22. (18) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 309, 15. 23. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 309, 14. 24. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 309, 13. 25. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 309, 12. 26. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 308, 11. 27. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 308, 10. 28. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 308, 9. 29. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 308, 8. 30. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 7. 31. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 302, 0. 32. (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 299, 0. 33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 298, 4. 34. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 298, 0. 35. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 293, 0. 36. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 286, 1. 37. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 241, 0. 38. (40) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, handling, 166, 0. 39. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, handling, 83, 1. 40. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 1. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.358 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 30 minutes, 3 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.179 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers. Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-27; A.Dillon 28-30; M.Kenseth 31; A.Dillon 32-58; D.Hamlin 59-136; B.Keselowski 137-138; Ky.Busch 139-141; R.Stenhouse 142; M.DiBenedetto 143-159; W.Byron 160; D.Hamlin 161-188; M.Truex 189-253; B.Keselowski 254-260; A.Dillon 261-279; M.Truex 280-302; D.Hamlin 303-311 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 115 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 88 laps; A.Dillon, 3 times for 49 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 27 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 17 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 9 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Kenseth, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap. Clinton County Speedway Saturday results Sprint Cars: 1. Garrett Bard 2. Larry McVay 3. Ian Cumens 4. Tylor Cochran 5. John Walp 6. Scott Lutz 7. Ryan Lynn 8. Josh Beamer 9. Dylan Proctor 10. Dave Guss, Jr 11. Reed Thompson 12. Mike Murphy 13. Matt Tebbs 14. Dale Schweikart 15. Robbie Bartchy 16. Jared Zionkowski 17. Jeffery Weaver 18. Jim Kennedy DNS: Josh Fox, Dakota Schweikart Pro Stocks: 1. Robert Tressler 2. Jason Smith 3. Tommy Dawson 4. AY Schilling 5. Noah Jensen 6. AJ Stroup 7. Marc Bitler 8. Cory Long 9. Bradly Benton 10. Danny Jensen 11. Rich Fey 12. Todd Geyer Sr. 13. Kevin VanAmburg 14. Rooster Peters 15. Tim Shirk 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Mikey Smith 2. Tyson Mowery 3. Garrett Bard 4. Mason Peters 5. Jeffrey Weaver 6. Johnny Smith 7. Jeff Gyuina 8. Mitchell Holden 9. Timmy Bittner 10. Corey Brungard 11. James Layton 12. Eric Leonard 13. Dan Tripoli 14. Derek Swartz 15. Trevor Teats 16. Brock Puterbaugh 17. Alan Rhodes 18. Cordy Hauck DNS Jay Corder 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Troy Whitesel 4. Logan Hammaker 5. Denny Rinehimer 6. Michal McGhee 7. Ethan Spotts 8. Zachary Glass 9. Wyatt Rotz 10. Hunter Zimmerman 11. Doug Reinhard 12. Mitchell Holden 13. Shaun Musser 14. John Roberts 15. Buddy Kramer 16. James Bigler 17. Levi Brungard 18. Mackenzie Hixon 19. Preston Bierly 20. Kyle Stahl 21. Mathew Dixon DNS: Gary Keister, Nick Whitesel, Kyler Stahl 4-Cylinders: 1. Sterling Kepner 2. Tyler Watson 3. Scott Englert 4. Blake Snyder 5. Chris Orwig 6. Michael Luther 7. Skylar Witchley 8. Chelsie Harris 9. AJ Stephens 10. Kevin Stetchock 11. Shaun Wise 12. Jonathon Stringfellow 13. Brett Shirk 14. Kennedey Courter 15. Kyle Strouse 16. Eric Miller 17. Jimmy Delozier 18. John Baey DQ: Maddox Smith DNS: Michael Barnes, Bryan Strouse Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Christian Arroyo outright to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Chase De Jong from taxi squad. Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site. Transferred OF Yordan Alvarez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated C Michael Hermosillo for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Josh Fleming from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin for assignment. Placed RHP Nick Anderson on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 20. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jacob Waguespack from taxi squad. Acquired 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from Seattle for cash considerations. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Ian Miller from alternate training site. Transferred RHP James Norwood from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Signed free agent 1B Patrick Wisdom and sent to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated C Will Smith from the IL. Optioned C Keibert Ruiz to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site. Placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day IL. Selected the contract of C Brian Navarreto from alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Angel Perdomo to alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Brian Dozier. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired IF Daniel Robertson from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations. Activated RHP Sam Coonrod from the IL. Designated OF Hunter Pence for assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated SS Paul DeJong from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. BASKETBALL NBA — Fined Milwaukee F Marvin Williams and Orlando F James Ennis $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during an Aug. 22 game. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a one-year contract. Released CB Duke Thomas. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released S Earl Thomas. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived RB Jordan Scarlett. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated WR John Ross from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Renell Wren on the IL. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Malcom Smith. Waived C Casey Dunn. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Cody White. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Will Clarke. Released OL Caleb Benenoch. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Daren Bates and LS Anthony Kukwa. Waived LB Jan Johnson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Andre Chachere and C Joey Hunt. Placed T Andrew Donnal on the IL. Waived TE Ian Bunting. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel. Released LB Bryce Hager. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Travis Fulgham. Waived OT Casey Tucker. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan and DB John Franklin on injured reserve. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released WR Cody Latimer. Waived TE Thaddeus Moss with an injury designation. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Blake Speers to a one-year, two-way contract.

