TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders weren’t idle long.
Warrior Run will now host neighbor and rival Muncy at 7 p.m. Friday on the first evening of scholastic football this season. Warrior Run’s game vs. Loyalsock was canceled due to a suspected case of COVID and Muncy’s game vs. South Williamsport was called off Wednesday due to absences, officials in South Williamsport reported.
Warrior Run Coach Chris Long confirmed the rescheduling late Wednesday.
Another area game — Southern Columbia vs. Mount Carmel — was called off last week after an outbreak of COVID-19 at Mount Carmel.
It was announced on Tuesday that Warrior Run’s scheduled opponent, the Loyalsock Lancers, had canceled its Friday evening game at Warrior Run.
According to a post on the Loyalsock Lancers Football Facebook page, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommended that all of the school’s football players and coaches be quarantined through Sept. 18. The post noted that the Loyalsock district is “actively responding to a probable case of COVID of a high school student.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.