LEWISBURG – Bucknell head softball coach Joey Lye has decided to step away in order to continue pursuing her opportunity to compete with the Canadian Olympic softball team.
Lye came to Bucknell prior to the 2018 season and guided the Bison to winning records and second-place finishes in the Patriot League in each of her first two campaigns. Bucknell went 27-23-1 overall and 13-5 in the conference in Lye’s debut season, and a year later the squad finished 28-24 overall and 14-3 in conference play. Lye was named Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2019.
“I am grateful for the experiences I have shared with the current and former players in the Bison softball program, as well as the warm reception I received from the department, community, and alumnae of the program,” said Lye. “A special thank you to Terrie Grieb, Bucknell Softball’s inaugural leader, and to Dawn Becker ‘85; their continued impact on this program is immeasurable. The Bison will forever hold a place in my heart, and I wish nothing but the best for this amazing group of young women.”
Lye was a standout two-sport athlete in softball and ice hockey at Williams College, and since 2010 she has been an active member of the Canadian national softball team. She captained Team Canada in 2013, helped lead the team to a gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2015, and last fall was part of the squad that qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Those games were scheduled to be held this summer but were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
Lye took time away from the Bucknell team this spring while practicing with Team Canada and competing on a pre-Olympics tour. Now with the Olympics still another full year away, she will focus full-time on that pursuit.
“I’d like to thank Joey for all that she has done for the Bison softball program, and we wish her all the best as she pursues her Olympic dream,” said Jermaine Truax, director of athletics and recreation.
A national search will be conducted to identify Bucknell’s next head softball coach.
