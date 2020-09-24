Lewisburg 5
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Rylee Dyroff scored a goal in each of the first two quarters to help lead Lewisburg to a 5-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Warrior Run Wednesday.
Goals by Dyroff and Maddie Ikeler got Lewisburg out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.
Olivia Bartlett and Dyroff then made it 4-0 at the half with a pair of goals scored within 29 seconds of each other in the second quarter.
Karah Koch later put the game out of reach by scoring unassisted in the third quarter. Koch also assisted on Ikeler’s goal.
Lewisburg next hosts Selinsgrove in a HAC cross-over battle at 11 a.m. Saturday. Warrior Run entertains Danville on Tuesday.
Lewisburg 5, Warrior Run 0at Warrior RunFirst quarter
Lew-Maddie Ikeler, assist Kara Koch, 6:09. Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, :45.
Second quarter
Lew-Olivia Bartlett, unassisted, 11:57. Lew-Dyroff, unassisted, 11:28.
Third quarter
Lew-Koch, unassisted, :45.
Shots: Lewisburg, 6-1; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 10-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 1; WR, Hailey Cooper, 1.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 3-0.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg 2
Jersey Shore 0 (OT)
JERSEY SHORE — Madison Cardello scored off an assist by Amelia Kiepke with just 28 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Green Dragons the HAC-I victory.
Ella Reish scored off a Mikayla Long assist with 26:33 left in the first half to result in the game’s only goal until Jersey Shore’s (0-3-1 overall) Madison Maihle knotted up the score with 1:47 left in regulation.
Lewisburg (3-3, 2-0 HAC-I), which also got three saves from Lauren Gross to help out with the win, is off until Monday when it hosts Shamokin.
Lewisburg 2, Jersey Shore 1 (OT)at Jersey ShoreFirst half
Lew-Ella Reish, assist Amelia Kiepke, 26:33.
Second half
JS-Madison Maihle, unassisted, 1:47.
Overtime
Lew-Madison Cardello, assist Kiepke), :28.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 3-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 3; JS, Elizabeth Fishel, 11.
Southern Columbia 2
Milton 1
CATAWISSA — Janae Bergey found net for the Black Panthers, but the rally fell short under the lights Wednesday at Southern Columbia.
Morgan Reiner had seven saves in goals for Milton.
The Black Panthers host Central Mountain Saturday morning.
Southern Columbia 2, Milton 1
at Southern Columbia
First half
S — Gehret (Karly Renn assist), 39:35 S — Gehret, 11:38; M — Bergey, 7:49
Shots — S: 13, M: 6. Corners — S: 4, M: 1. Saves
— S: 7 (Palacz), M: 7 (Morgan Reiner).
Warrior Run 1
Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Defenders topped the Ironmen Wednesday evening at Danville. No further information was provided.
Warrior Run is at Hughesville on Monday.
Girls tennis
Selinsgrove 4
Milton 1
SELINSGROVE — Alanna Stamm picked up a three-set win at No. 1 singles to highlight the match for the Black Panthers, who fell to the Seals in the HAC-I match.
Stamm defeated Fiona Finnerty, 6-4, 6-7 and 10-7 in a super tiebreak to lead Milton (2-8).
Another of the day’s matches went into three sets as the Black Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Lydia Crawford and Addy Ayala lost to Murphy O’Brien and Maddie Rowan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 1at SelinsgroveSingles
1. Alanna Stamm (M) def. Fiona Finnerty, 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 (super tiebreak). 2. Avery de Fazio (S) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-0, 6-1. 3. McKenna Parker (S) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emeline Snook-Natalie Imhoof (S) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Murphy O’Brien-Maddie Rowan (S) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Central Mountain 5
Mifflinburg 0
MILL HALL — Central Mountain proved to be as tough as ever as the hosts won every match in straight sets to shut out Mifflinburg in the HAC-I match.
Mifflinburg (0-10) lost its best chance at a win when the No. 2 doubles team of Kassidy Reedy and Alexis Scopelliti fell in a tough first set, 7-6 (11-9), before losing the second set 6-1.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0at Central MountainSingles
1. Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Rockell Keister, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Claire Long (CM) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Rebecca Reimer, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Ellie Gundy-Bree Weaver (CM) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Jaelyn Tripp-Catie Lugg (CM) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti, 7-6 (11-9), 6-1.
Montoursville 5
Lewisburg 0
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons put up a good fight and won plenty of games, but the Warriors still came away with a shutout win in HAC-II action.
The toughest loss for Lewisburg (2-8) on the day came at No. 2 doubles where Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fisher fell in a three-setter to Katelyn Good and Randi McKenna, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
Montoursville 5, Lewisburg 0at MontoursvilleSingles
1. Lydia Barbour (M) def. Bekah Vance, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Rei Saar (M) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-4, 6-4. 3. Maddie Adams (M) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
