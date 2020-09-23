Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 33 22 .600 _ Miami 28 27 .509 5 Philadelphia 27 29 .482 6½ New York 25 30 .455 8 Washington 23 32 .418 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Chicago 32 23 .582 _ St. Louis 27 25 .519 3½ Cincinnati 28 28 .500 4½ Milwaukee 27 27 .500 4½ Pittsburgh 16 39 .291 16
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 _ z-San Diego 34 21 .618 5 San Francisco 27 27 .500 11½ Colorado 24 30 .444 14½ Arizona 21 34 .382 18 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2 Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Atlanta 11, Miami 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0 Arizona 7, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2 San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 _ z-New York 32 23 .582 3½ Toronto 28 27 .509 7½ Baltimore 23 32 .418 12½ Boston 21 34 .382 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Chicago 34 21 .618 _ z-Minnesota 34 22 .607 ½ z-Cleveland 31 24 .564 3 Detroit 22 31 .415 11 Kansas City 22 33 .400 12
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Oakland 33 21 .611 _ Houston 28 27 .509 5½ Los Angeles 25 31 .446 9 Seattle 24 31 .436 9½ Texas 19 36 .345 14½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2 Boston 8, Baltimore 3 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0 Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings Arizona 7, Texas 0 Houston 6, Seattle 1 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m. Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m. Thursday’s Games Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Boston 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106 Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: Miami vs. Boston, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 2, Denver 1 Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114 Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver, 114, L.A. Lakers 106 Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 1, Dallas 1
