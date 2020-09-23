Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 33 22 .600 _ Miami 28 27 .509 5 Philadelphia 27 29 .482 6½ New York 25 30 .455 8 Washington 23 32 .418 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Chicago 32 23 .582 _ St. Louis 27 25 .519 3½ Cincinnati 28 28 .500 4½ Milwaukee 27 27 .500 4½ Pittsburgh 16 39 .291 16

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 _ z-San Diego 34 21 .618 5 San Francisco 27 27 .500 11½ Colorado 24 30 .444 14½ Arizona 21 34 .382 18 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2 Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2 Atlanta 11, Miami 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0 Arizona 7, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2 San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 _ z-New York 32 23 .582 3½ Toronto 28 27 .509 7½ Baltimore 23 32 .418 12½ Boston 21 34 .382 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Chicago 34 21 .618 _ z-Minnesota 34 22 .607 ½ z-Cleveland 31 24 .564 3 Detroit 22 31 .415 11 Kansas City 22 33 .400 12

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Oakland 33 21 .611 _ Houston 28 27 .509 5½ Los Angeles 25 31 .446 9 Seattle 24 31 .436 9½ Texas 19 36 .345 14½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2 Boston 8, Baltimore 3 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0 Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings Arizona 7, Texas 0 Houston 6, Seattle 1 L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m. Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m. Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m. Thursday’s Games Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Boston 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106 Wednesday, Sept. 23: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: Miami vs. Boston, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 2, Denver 1 Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114 Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver, 114, L.A. Lakers 106 Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tampa Bay 1, Dallas 1

Saturday, September 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1 Monday, September 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2 Wednesday, September 23: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. Friday, September 25: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 26: Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Monday, September 28: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, September 30: Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Transactions

Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ramon Urias from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred INF Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brandon Dixon from the alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Elliot Soto from alternate training site. Announced that INF Andrelton Simmons opted out of the remainder of season. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Homer Bailey from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to the alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Michael King to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ben Heller and placed him on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Tyler Lyons and placed him on the active roster. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced RHP Daniel Mengden has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Las Vegas (PCL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jake Fraley from the alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on 7-day concussion IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated INF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Josh Rojas on the 10-day IL. CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Rex Brothers to alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Ranger Suarez from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to alternate training site. Activated LHP Matt Strahm from 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Chadwick Tromp on 10-day IL. Recalled C Tyler Heineman from alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Rick Leonard to the practice squad. Signed TE Jordan Thomas to the active roster. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released QB Kyle Laulette, CB Tyler Hall and DT David Moa from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jason Croom from the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Matthew McCrane and DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad. Released DT Tanzel Smart from the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Lane Taylor on the IR. Released OLB Greg Roberts. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Malik Hooker and WR Parris Campbell on the IR. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and CB Tremon Smith to the active roster. Signed TE Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. Released TE Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster. Added DB Nate Meadors to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed RB Saquon Barkley on the IR. Signed CB Ryan Lewis to the active roster. Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released OL Tyler Haycraft. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to a one-year contract. NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the active roster. Placed CB Arthur Maulet on the IR. Released LB Paul Worrilow from the practice squad. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Kodi Whitley from 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Dakota Hudson from 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Christian Angulo from the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed WR Cam Sims from the alternate training site.

